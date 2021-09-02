STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Kodanad case: Court gives TN government four weeks time to submit status report, case posted to October 1

Sayan and another accused Walayar Majoj were produced before the court amid police protection, particularly the former, who had sought protection claiming that he was receiving threat calls.

Published: 02nd September 2021 02:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 02:34 PM   |  A+A-

Police security in front of Kodanad estate of late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa following the murder of a security guard. (File Photo| EPS)

By PTI

UDHAGAMANDALAM: The District Sessions Court here on Thursday posted the hearing of the Kodanad heist and murder case for October 1, giving four weeks' time for the prosecution to submit a status report after inquiry with more witnesses.

Though police was expected to submit the report on August 27, after interrogating key accused Sayan and the brother of the late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa's car driver, who died in a car accident, the case was adjourned for today as a case was pending in the Madras High Court.

Since the lawyers representing the government sought time to submit the status report after interrogating a few more persons reportedly involved in the case, including the Kodanad estate manager, the Judge C Sanjai Baba allowed time and posted the hearing to October 1.

Sayan and another accused Walayar Majoj were produced before the court amid police protection, particularly the former, who had sought protection claiming that he was receiving threat calls.

Being a sensational case, a large number of media persons from Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka and locals assembled on the court premises and officials had to ask them to follow Covid-19 protocols.

Om Bahadur, the watchman of Kodanad Estate, belonging to the late chief minister, was found hanging dead on a tree with his throat slit and another watchman lying with serious injuries.

One of the rooms of the guest house inside was found broken open on the night of April 24 in 2017 and police had registered a burglary and murder case.

Earlier on August 27, the court had adjourned the case to September 2 after the AIADMK lawyers cited a case in the High Court and argued that the matter cannot be taken up by the lower court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
kodanad case kodanad murder case
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp