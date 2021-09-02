STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Medical courses in India reaffirm queerphobia: Madras HC

National Medical Commission, Indian Psychiatric Society told to revamp curriculum

Published: 02nd September 2021 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

LGBTQ

Image used for representational purpose (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday observed that medical courses in India reaffirm queerphobia and discrimination against LGBTQIA+ communities and called for necessary reforms in the medical curriculum. Justice N Anand Venkatesh made the observation while hearing a plea filed by a lesbian couple seeking protection from their relatives. 

EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION

The court directed the Additional Solicitor General to bring these issues to the attention of the National Medical Commission and Indian Psychiatric Society and to direct them to file a report as to how they are going to handle this issue in the future by carrying out necessary changes in the curriculum.

The court has ordered police to ensure LGBTQIA+ persons, and NGOs are not harassed. The State public prosecutor assured that these concerns would be communicated to the Director General of Police so that steps are taken to create awareness. 

Addressing the Advocate General of the State, the court added, “Tamil Nadu is always known for introducing reforms in the interest of persons belonging to marginalised communities and sects and therefore, this State must be a role model to create a favourable atmosphere to persons belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community.

This court is confident that the State Government will work towards recognition and development of persons belonging to the community and that they will be brought within the mainstream of the society. The expectation of this court must be kept in mind by the State Government while filing compliance or status report before this court.” The matter will be taken up on October 4.

The court referred to an example of a doctor prescribing anti-depressants and erectile dysfunction drugs to a gay man.

“This sample case clearly exhibits ignorance on the part of the doctor who is not even aware that there is no “cure” for gender identity. These are ways and means adopted by professionals under the guise of conversion therapy,” the order said.

This lack of knowledge on part of the psychiatrist concerned can directly be attributed to the course that he studied and which is yet to be revamped and brought up to date, the court added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court LGBTQIA+ queerphobia Medical courses
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp