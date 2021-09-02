STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

More riders to quota for Tamil medium students

The State government has tightened the rules for availing 20 per cent reservation for Tamil medium candidates in State government jobs.

Published: 02nd September 2021 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

School, Students, Tamil Nadu

Representational image (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has tightened the rules for availing 20 per cent reservation for Tamil medium candidates in State government jobs. The G.O. issued for this purpose on August 16 has added 11 more conditions for choosing candidates for government jobs.

According to the G.O., only those who have completed their studies through Tamil medium from class 1 up to the educational qualification required for the job, will be eligible for availing reservation under the Tamil Nadu Appointment on preferential basis in the services under the State of Persons Studied in Tamil Medium Act, 2010.

The G.O. has also made it clear that those who completed their studies in other mediums, but took the examination alone in Tamil would not be eligible for this reservation. Added to the list on non-eligibility are those who have taken the SSLC examination directly without having formal schooling upto class 9, and those who have studied in other States in a different medium but later completed rest of their studies in Tamil Nadu through the Tamil medium. 

“Recruiting agencies or appointing authorities should scrutinise the veracity of the transfer certificates, mark statement, etc., to ensure that the candidate concerned has indeed completed his studies through the Tamil medium,” the order said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
quota Tamil medium students reservation
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp