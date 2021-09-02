Permit native breeds alone to take part in Jallikattu: Madras HC

By PTI

CHENNAI:The Madras High Court has directed the State government to permit native breeds alone to participate in the bull-taming sport of Jallikattu.

Imported/hybrid/cross bulls should not be allowed in the events, a division bench of Justices N Kirubakaran (since retired) and P Velmurugan said in a recent order.

On artificial insemination of cattle, the court said it would amount to meting out cruelty to the animals.

The bench was passing orders on a PIL from city resident E Seshan, praying for a direction to this effect.

The court directed the authorities concerned to get a certificate from veterinary doctors to certify and ensure that the participating bulls are native breeds only.

They shall encourage bull owners/farmers to groom native breeds by way of subsidy or incentives, so that the farmers will be encouraged to groom native breeds.

The humps are available only in native breeds, which the tamers can embrace, the judges pointed out.

The PIL prayed for directions to the authorities to ensure and permit only the participation of the bulls from the native breeds of cattle of Tamil Nadu in the sport of Jallikattu, Manjuvirattu, Oormadu, Vadamadu or Vadamanjivirattu, Eruduttu Viduthal and to prevent the participation of foreign breeds (Bos Taurus) and cross breed bulls (Bos Taurus x Bos Indicus) in the said sports.

Further, the court held that artificial insemination amounts to cruelty to animals and one that would deny the 'pleasure.'

Denial of mating rights of cattle by artificial insemination has become the order of the day and it was being done for cattle breeding.

But it deprived the bulls and cows the pleasure of mating which they are entitled to naturally, the bench observed.

Reproduction by natural process is a basic biological need which cannot be interfered with.

Denying and depriving such a right amounts to "cruelty" to animals under the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

"When rights of voice-less animals are violated, this court has to raise its "voice" to protect their rights," the bench said and advised the authorities concerned to use bulls for the purpose of cattle breeding in a natural way, which would protect their rights.

Otherwise cows would be used as "manufacturing machines", the bench cautioned.