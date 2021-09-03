STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former techie is out on an 'organic' mission

Quitting a software technician job, 29-year-old pursues passion for organic cultivation; sets up own firm

Published: 03rd September 2021 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

By M S Thanaraj
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: She is all but 29, yet Chitra Devi, a former techie from the district, has taken on the mission of sharing the benefits of organic cultivation with not just farmers but anyone who would be interested in the nuances -- be it organic fertiliser production or cultivation at one’s own terrace.

Quitting her job as a software professional to pursue her passion, Chitra Devi, who initially took up organic farming as a personal activity, soon plunged into production of organic fertilisers as well.

She now runs a firm, 'Pasumai illam,' in her native of Manapparai, that manufactures and sells over five varieties as well as pest control liquids.

On how it all started, Chitra Devi says, "After completing my Master’s degree in computer science, I started working as a software technician. Despite having the desire to get involved in agriculture, irrigation issues - which were widespread in Manapparai - shot it down. However, after witnessing the agricultural processes which are being followed in desert-like areas like the Arab countries, I was motivated to pursue my passion. Thus, I quit my job and took up organic farming over a small portion in Manapparai."

Before involving in farming activities, Devi attended multiple training camps at ICAR-Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Siruganur to understand late green crusader Nammalvar’s farming techniques as well as production and usage of organic fertilisers.

With her methods gaining popularity, she now sells around two tonnes of fertilisers to farmers across the State.

"We also cultivate purely organic vegetables for seed extract purposes, which we then sell and also give away free to residents, along with organic fertilisers, to encourage rooftop gardening. With our special training in organic cultivation, many have started cultivating for their own vegetable needs and they are trained to make the required fertilisers at their homes itself," Chitra Devi added.

She also travels across the district to train and create awareness of organic cultivation among farmers, using items usually available in a farm. Besides collaborating with the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department, she also visits schools to train students in organic farming.

"At present less than 10 per cent farmers in the State are involved in pure organic farming. We are taking such measures to make more farmers shift to organic cultivation, and make the harvest chemical-free.

Though it would be hard in the primary stages, organic farming will bring good yield and also preserve the soil," Chitra Devi said.

