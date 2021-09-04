STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Integrated townships, the way forward?

State government considering the option as fewer land parcels available now for development projects

Published: 04th September 2021 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Mushrooming of integrated townships at the periphery is also expected to bring down land prices within the city | Martin Louis

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  With land becoming a scarce commodity for development projects in the State, the government is now exploring the option of developing satellite towns and urban growth centres. According to Housing Department officials, the State is planning to identify growth centres and synergise activities of all departments, while looking for partnership with the private sector. This could also lead to creation of integrated townships in the city’s peripheries.

The real estate sector’s focus is now on the new Integrated Township Policy, which is being framed to promote and regulate development of townships both by  public and private sectors. “This will decongest large cities  in the State. We need to see how it will get implemented,” says S Sridharan,  chairman, Urban Development/ Affordable Housing Committee, Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of  India (CREDAI).

Integrated townships are massive real estate projects that have both residential and commercial complexes, and all associated infrastructure like roads, schools, colleges, hospitals, shopping centres, water treatment plants, drainage and sewage facilities, places of worship, etc, that come together to form a miniature urban ecosystem. In fact, such projects are not new to the city. 

Padam Dugar, president of CREDAI says the idea of integrated township was born 10 years ago. “This could not be implemented then but the government’s decision to implement it now could change the entire real estate  scenario,” he says. 

Interestingly, the private sector player did build such townships but it was never fully integrated due to lack of government support. “If the government supports such projects, it will result in development of infrastructure,  creation of better amenities and connectivity besides decongesting the city,” says Dugar.

Land has never been actually scarce, it is the connectivity that matters, he adds. The Outer Ring Road project has unlocked a huge parcel of land, says Dugar. The mushrooming of integrated townships at the periphery would also bring down land prices in the city. Srinivas Anikipatti, senior director - Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Knight Frank India  concurs. “The move will greatly benefit developers in attaining title clean land parcels and also help in regulating land prices,” he adds. 

“Integrated townships are usually geared towards self-sustenance, that is at the cusp of infrastructure and social  activities. A well-planned integrated township will include all features and amenities, along with planned exigencies to truly be self-reliant,” he says.

A Shankar, Chief Operating Officer,  Strategic Consulting, Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) says integrated township should be implemented in a more decentralised manner covering major cities in Tamil Nadu. “Floor Space Index (FSI) incentives should be provided to make the township successful. Rental housing with alternative and innovative construction technologies should be encouraged,” he says. 

“These townships need to come up in multiple locations in cities with close proximity to industrial areas, employment hubs and access to better infrastructure with affordable land price. There is a need to create special  residential zones to attract investments to make it a more viable proposition,” he says.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that an integrated township project was proposed by consultant CBRE appointed by the State  government in the 20-30 acres near Vandalur to Mudichur stretch along the Outer Ring Road. However, it has yet to receive government approval.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Integrated township
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, push a vehicle during a training exercise, in Panjshir province, northeastern Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
'We will be successful': In Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, anti-Taliban forces fight on
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp