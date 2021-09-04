Kangana Ranaut pays tributes at Jayalalithaa memorial

By PTI

CHENNAI: Top actor Kangana Ranaut on Saturday paid tributes at the memorial of late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa, in whose biopic she has donned the role of the actor-politician.

AL Vijay-directed 'Thalaivi', starring Ranaut and Arvind Swamy, is set to be released on September 10.

Accompanied by Vijay, the 'Gangster' star paid floral tributes at the memorial of the late leader at the Marina Beach here.

The multilingual biographical film is about the life of Jayalalithaa, who had paired opposite yesteryear matinee idol and late chief minister M G Ramachandran, fondly addressed as MGR, thespian the late Sivaji Ganesan and many others before charting a successful political career.

Jayalalithaa died in December 2016.