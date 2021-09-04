STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kangana Ranaut pays tributes at Jayalalithaa memorial

Kangana is donning the role of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa in the upcoming multilingual biographical film 'Thalaivi'.

Published: 04th September 2021 11:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 11:05 PM   |  A+A-

Hindi film actress Kangana Ranaut pays tribute at former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's memorial.

Hindi film actress Kangana Ranaut pays tribute at former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's memorial. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Top actor Kangana Ranaut on Saturday paid tributes at the memorial of late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa, in whose biopic she has donned the role of the actor-politician.

AL Vijay-directed 'Thalaivi', starring Ranaut and Arvind Swamy, is set to be released on September 10.

Accompanied by Vijay, the 'Gangster' star paid floral tributes at the memorial of the late leader at the Marina Beach here.

The multilingual biographical film is about the life of Jayalalithaa, who had paired opposite yesteryear matinee idol and late chief minister M G Ramachandran, fondly addressed as MGR, thespian the late Sivaji Ganesan and many others before charting a successful political career.

Jayalalithaa died in December 2016.

