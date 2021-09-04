STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC dismisses plea seeking withdrawal of Annai Tamil Archanai scheme

The scheme promotes chanting of mantras in Tamil instead of in Sanskrit while performing poojas in the temples.

Published: 04th September 2021 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking the withdrawal of the Annai Tamil Archanai scheme introduced by the State government recently. 

The scheme promotes chanting of mantras in Tamil instead of in Sanskrit while performing poojas in the temples managed by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department. Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu refused to entertain the PIL filed by one Rangarajan Narasimhan since the issue was not an unsettled question of law any more. 

The judges said a Division Bench had, in March 2008, dismissed a batch of cases filed in 1998 and held that the Agama Sastras don’t prohibit chanting of mantras in Tamil.  Referring to the judgment that held the choice of recitation of mantras in Tamil or Sanskrit is vested with devotees, the Bench headed by the Chief Justice said:

“Nothing that the petitioner cites would permit the court to take a contrary view on an issue that has already been decided.” Narasimhan had stated that the HR&CE department’s attempt to translate verses and hymns from Sanskrit to Tamil was nothing but blasphemy.  

Purpose of chanting mantras destroyed: Plea

In his PIL, the petitioner said that it has been an age-old practice to chant mantras in Sanskrit. Hence, the very purpose of chanting mantras will be destroyed if it is not in Sanskrit. The petitioner also claimed that mantras from Sanskrit had not been translated properly into Tamil.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Annai Tamil Archanai Madras High Court
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • kannan
    Petitioner is correct. Unfortunately other dont understand these issues. God Help TN
    1 day ago reply
Videos
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, push a vehicle during a training exercise, in Panjshir province, northeastern Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
'We will be successful': In Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, anti-Taliban forces fight on
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp