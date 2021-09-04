STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madras HC grants bail to two more arrested in Madurai child-trafficking case

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday granted bail to two more persons arrested in a child trafficking case involving an NGO in Madurai.

Published: 04th September 2021 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday granted bail to two more persons arrested in a child trafficking case involving an NGO in Madurai. Justice B Pugalendhi passed the order while following a joint bail petition filed by the duo- one M Raja of Sivaganga and S Selvi of Madurai.

The petitioners were accused of introducing two childless couples to the NGO - Idhayam Trust. The NGO reportedly sold two children (one each) to the said couples by separating the children from their biological parents. However, Raja claimed that he was a merchant who supplied vegetables to the said NGO and he introduced the couple unaware of the NGO's plan or the financial transactions.

Selvi, who claimed to be a social worker, also gave a similar explanation. Considering the same, the judge granted bail to them. The two couples – Sahubar Sathik and his wife Anish Rani and Kannan and his wife Bhavani- were also granted bail by the same court last month.

