STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

No price hike yet for imported liquor brands: TASMAC

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) said it has not increased prices of 17 brands of imported liquor from September 1.

Published: 04th September 2021 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

A closed TASMAC outlet in Tiruchy on Saturday

Representational image. (File photo| MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) said it has not increased prices of 17 brands of imported liquor from September 1. Stating that the matter was still in the negotiation process, a TASMAC official told The New Indian Express that the "circular was leaked before a final decision was taken".

A circular dated August 8 was sent to all managers of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) depots, instructing them to sell 17 imported brands at revised MRPs at retail vending shops from September 1. The corporation had also increased the wholesale issue price of the 17 brands to clubs, bars, and star hotels (holders of FL2 & FL3 licenses).

The increase ranges between Rs 30 to Rs 600. A section of FL2 licence holders told The New Indian Express that it would be a bad idea to increase liquor prices now, particularly when the local economy is still reviving.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TASMAC Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Foreign liquor
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, push a vehicle during a training exercise, in Panjshir province, northeastern Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
'We will be successful': In Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, anti-Taliban forces fight on
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp