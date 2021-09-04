No price hike yet for imported liquor brands: TASMAC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) said it has not increased prices of 17 brands of imported liquor from September 1. Stating that the matter was still in the negotiation process, a TASMAC official told The New Indian Express that the "circular was leaked before a final decision was taken".

A circular dated August 8 was sent to all managers of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) depots, instructing them to sell 17 imported brands at revised MRPs at retail vending shops from September 1. The corporation had also increased the wholesale issue price of the 17 brands to clubs, bars, and star hotels (holders of FL2 & FL3 licenses).

The increase ranges between Rs 30 to Rs 600. A section of FL2 licence holders told The New Indian Express that it would be a bad idea to increase liquor prices now, particularly when the local economy is still reviving.