2017 Kodanad murder case: Hunt on by police for lost evidence

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The special team of the Nilgiris police investigating the Kodanad robbery-cum-murder case suspects that some of the evidence in the case have gone missing and is now attempting to retrieve them as they are vital for further investigation in the case.

A senior police official, said, "We suspect that a few pieces of evidence in connection with the case were destroyed. However, our special team of officers is trying to retrieve them. Two police inspectors are working to collect the technical details."

On Saturday, the team questioned two persons. "We have to conduct further inquiries with former Nilgiris police officers who had handled the case earlier and will question many people in connection with the series of cases related to Kodanad murder and robbery," said the police official.

The police questioned KV Sayan, prime suspect in the case, last month. On Friday Kodanad estate manager Natarajan was questioned. Already, two people, had been summoned to appear before special team, said police.