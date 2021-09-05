STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DMK aims to tilt political equations in north Tamil Nadu in its favour

Since the Vanniyar Sangam protest and subsequent formation of PMK in the late 1980s, the political equations begun to change for the DMK.

DMK Flag

DMK flag (File Photo | EPS)

By K Ezhilarasan
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  The announcement of Chief Minister MK Stalin on establishing a Manimandapam (memorial) for the martyrs of Vanniyar reservation struggle coupled with the previous order on  implementing 10.5 per cent Vanniyar quota carry the potential of changing the political equations in the northern districts of Tamil Nadu.

Several decades ago, northern parts of the State were the strongholds of DMK. However, since the Vanniyar Sangam protest and subsequent formation of PMK in the late 1980s, the political equations begun to change for the DMK.

The road blockade by the Vanniyar Sangam in 1987 lasted for a week. The protesters demanded exclusive reservation for the  community as they alleged the lion's share was being taken by other communities in the BC. The protest brought transportation in the State to a standstill. The police, under the then MGR government, opened fire at different places killing 21 among the protestors.  

Though it was the DMK government that created the MBC category by including the Vanniyar community and gave 20 per cent reservation in 1989, the PMK was still gaining popularity among Vanniyars. On the other hand, the DMK also lost the support of other communities it enjoyed before the creation of the MBC category.

With the AIADMK significantly consolidating the votes of Mukkulathor and Vellalar Gounder communities in south and western districts, and the PMK mobilising Vanniyar votes in northern districts, the prospects of DMK were becoming dim in the last decade.

Pon Kumar, chairperson of State Constructions Workers Welfare Board, told The New Indian Express, "PMK chief Ramadoss often attacks the DMK to help his party grow in the northern districts by appropriating the Dravidian party's support base. But the fact is that the Vanniyar community benefited the most only under the DMK regime. There was a deliberate attempt by the PMK to portray the DMK as an anti-Vanniyar party. Now, Stalin’s announcement has snatched away this argument from them."

Earlier, PMK high command was always criticised by leaders of breakaway parties, including  Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) founder and Panruti MLA T Velmurugan for not adequately supporting the martyrs' families. Now, Stalin has grabbed the opportunity to announce a memorial for the martyrs at a cost of Rs 4 crore and to offer government jobs to their family members.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Velmurugan said, "When the PMK was holding Union Minister portfolios, including MoS for Railways, the leaders did not provide jobs to the families of these martyrs. Stalin’s announcement has come based on my demand. The DMK has been meeting the demands of the Vanniyars  without giving any room for protest."

In addition to that, Ramadoss, for long, has emphasised on a separate budget for agriculture. Every year, PMK releases a shadow agriculture budget. By presenting a separate budget for agriculture and assigning the portfolio to MRK Paneerselvam, a notable leader from Vanniyar community, Stalin has further perplexed PMK supporters. It is also notable that Stalin has given the BC, MBC Welfare portfolio to S S Sivasankar, who hails from Ariyalur district, which is considered PMK’s citadel.
 

