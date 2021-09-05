STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Over 50 per cent Irulars in Tamil Nadu not aware of Hepatitis vaccine: Study

The ongoing survey aims to establish a public-private partnership to increase Hepatitis B vaccination levels among the Irular tribals in Tamil Nadu.

Published: 05th September 2021 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

An Irular family at Venkatapuram hamlet in Tiruvallur district

An Irular family at Venkatapuram hamlet in Tiruvallur district. (File photo| EPS)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A survey by the SRM School of Public Health has found that fewer than 50 per cent of Irular tribals living in the State are aware of vaccination against Hepatitis virus. The ongoing survey is part of a study funded by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). It aims to establish a public-private partnership to increase Hepatitis B vaccination levels among the Irular tribals in Tamil Nadu.

The scientists part of the survey visited up to 30 villages in Dharmapuri and Kancheepuram district, where the tribal population is high, and surveyed a total of 908 people. Out of the 711 people surveyed in Kancheepuram, only 46.4 per cent of people knew about the vaccine.

Similarly, of the 197 people surveyed in Dharmapuri, only 37 per cent knew about the same. The 30 hamlets surveyed include Sippanaiyur, Madurandhagam, Irulapatti, Keerapatti, and Pappireddipatti.

Dr. Roshni Mary Peter, a community medicine doctor at SRM, who was part of the study, said she came to know about the high prevalence of Hepatitis virus among tribals during her outreach work in nine rural villages in the State. “Following this, we applied for a study on this and the ICMR granted the project. The survey began this year,” she said.

Roshni said the Hepatitis virus has five variants – A, B, C, D, and E, of which A and E variants are transmitted through contaminated water, while the rest are transmitted through blood and blood products. "The tribals were prone to substance abuse, tattooing, and unhygienic conditions, during which transmission possibilities are high. The prevalence is seen in tribals migrated from other parts of the State," she said. 

According to the survey, 46.3 per cent people in Kancheepuram and 36.5 per cent in Dharmapuri said they would want their children to get vaccinated against the virus. Similarly, only 28.6 per cent tribals in Kancheepuram and 27.9 per cent in Dharmapuri had good knowledge about Hepatitis infection.

Dhasarathi K, scientist and research assistant for the survey, said ‘good knowledge’ comprises of people who correctly answered questions on the symptoms, causes, and complications of the Hepatitis B virus. "Some of them exactly knew the organ the virus affected, symptoms like jaundice and also prevention measures. But large-scale awareness is still needed," she said.

The survey is ongoing and is likely to be expanded to Salem district as well. "We took the survey through verbal recordings," she added.

The study not just aims to spread awareness among tribals but also doctors. "Through a Continuous Medical Education (CME) programme, we are educating doctors as well. More than 25 doctors have participated in the programme," said principal investigator of the study, Dr. Alex Joseph, who is also an epidemiologist at the SRM School of Public Health. Alex said there was free treatment and vaccination for Hepatitis, and with this awareness reaching people, the virus could be eliminated. 

What is Hepatitis?

A serious liver infection that’s easily preventable by a vaccine

How is it transmitted?

Through blood and blood products, sexual intercourse

What are its symptoms?

Yellowing of skin, abdominal pain, dark urine, weakness and fatigue, joint pain

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hepatitis vaccine Hepatitis Irular tribal Irular SRM School of Public Health
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, take part in a training exercise, in Panjshir province. (Photo | AP)
Resistance forces claim about 600 Taliban killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp