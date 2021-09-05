STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Forest and Wildlife Crime Control Bureau to boost evidence gathering in probes

Chief Wildlife Warden Shekhar Kumar Niraj, who was earlier head of TRAFFIC India, an NGO that monitors wildlife trade networks, is the man behind this initiative.

Published: 05th September 2021 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Leopard Skin

Leopard Skin

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Tamil Nadu has an abysmal three per cent conviction rate in cases registered under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. In most of the cases, the accused walk free due to lack of credible evidence.

To correct this, the State government has announced setting up of a dedicated Tamil Nadu Forest and Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, an interagency body headed by an Additional Principal Chief Conservator Forests (APCCF) rank officer.

Chief Wildlife Warden Shekhar Kumar Niraj, who was earlier head of TRAFFIC India, an NGO that monitors wildlife trade networks, is the man behind this initiative. "The bureau will maintain a centralised wildlife crime data bank. It will have four investigation units in Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Virudhunagar and Tiruchy. In addition, a Tamil Nadu forest and wildlife crime control task force will be set up that will have officials from the departments of forests, police and customs. The officials of the deputation agency will have powers for conducting raids, seizures and arrests under the Wildlife Act," Niraj told The New Indian Express.

The investigation units personnel will be provided with modern weapons, special power to get cell data records and tower dump data for detecting crimes, and mini cyber cells will be established in each circle for detecting wildlife and forest crimes. There will be one specialised GIS cell for mapping, survey and encroachments. 

Chief Wildlife Warden said intelligence gathering, which so far has been unorganised, will be one of the key objectives of the bureau. "A strong informant networks among local communities that live in close proximity to wildlife areas, understand the poaching and trade hotspots in the State and develop wildlife criminal data base and setting-up special courts/benches to conduct expeditious trails of wildlife and forest crimes is our focus," she said.

Environment secretary Supriya Sahu said, over the years, illegal trade and poaching has become highly organised, as the crime is triggered by international wildlife crime syndicates, which are driven by huge money.

"Recent arrests in Chennai by the DRI and Madhya Pradesh Special Task Force of many international wildlife smugglers smuggling and trading fresh water turtles and their linkage to other species are indicative of great challenges and concern," she said.

The wildlife activists have hailed the decision of the State government. "There are several non-governmental organisations such as TRAFFIC, WTI, Wildlife SOS, and WPSI that work closely with the national and the state governments in dealing with illegal wildlife trade and forest crimes. However, investigation in Tamil Nadu has not yet up to the mark, making the anti-crime efforts ineffective. Setting-up a state level bureau that works independently from the burden of other administrative works will go a long way in dealing with the issue," said N Sadiq Ali, founder of Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust.

Meanwhile, the government has also announced formation of a new Forest Sniffer Dog Unit that will comprise of 12 new sniffer dog squad each with a well-trained sniffer dog along with a handler and an assistant handler.

"The new units will be stationed in the critical forest wildlife divisions that are affected by the crimes more frequently than other divisions, such as Sathyamangalam, Meghamalai, Dindigul, Nilgiris, Mudumalai, Analamalai, Coimbatore, Chennai, Hosur, Ramanathapuram, Gudalur, and Trichy," Niraj told The New Indian Express.

The dog squads will be raised and trained at reputable training centres, known for expertise in training the dog squads for detecting timber and wildlife crimes. The dogs will be trained in sniffing tiger bones, skins, leopard bones and skins, elephant ivory, bear bile, pangolin scale, deer, antlers, turtle carapus, live birds, and red sanders, the official said.

Not an isolated case

  • Apart from poaching of animals, Tamil Nadu is also a hub for smuggling of illegal red sanders and trade of several rare plant species 

  • Official records show Tamil Nadu is a major centre for the illegal red sanders and sandalwood trade

  • Several rare plants species in raw forms or as part of formulations are also traded through its major trade centres, such as Madurai and Virudhunagar

  • Mongooses are collected from the forests for hair and placed in the national and international level illegal trade circuits for making high quality brushes

  • Tamil Nadu is also a major sharks and rays catching and trading State in India and a lot of them are illegal

  • State has also emerged as a major centre for importing wide variety of wild animals, many of those are CITES listed and are considered threatened and endangered by the IUCN

  • Chimapzee, Marmoset monkeys, Capuchin monkeys, Macaws, and various turtles species often find smuggled into the state in violation of the domestic and international laws

  • Since 2000, body parts of at least 474 Tigers have been seized in India and in the border regions. These may correspond to at least killing three Tigers every month or one Tiger every 10 days

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Forest and Wildlife Crime Control Bureau TRAFFIC India Wildlife crime Forest crime
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, take part in a training exercise, in Panjshir province. (Photo | AP)
Resistance forces claim about 600 Taliban killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp