Two die as van, two-wheeler collide in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu district; driver on the run

CHENNAI: A 55-year-old man and his wife were killed in a road accident in Chengalpattu district on Friday evening. The deceased were John Sahaya Baskar, and his wife Helen, 52, from Pulipakkam in Chengalpattu.

Police said, At around 6.30 pm, when they were on the Chennai-Tiruchy NH returning from a health checkup, a truck carrying goods to Chennai knocked them from the rear. In the impact, the couple were thrown away from their two-wheeler.

While Helen was declared dead on the spot, John was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died a few hours into treatment. Meanwhile, the truck driver managed to flee, and a hunt is on to nab him.