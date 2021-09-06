STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Live telecast will improve quality of discussions at Assembly, say experts 

Live telecast is likely to bring in a paradigm difference to the quality of the proceedings of any House since such a move will impose a big responsibility on the members.

Published: 06th September 2021 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Assembly (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: “Democracy can only be at work if the citizens are aware about the working of democratic institutions. The awareness of citizens on the working of MPs in Parliament helps in bringing awareness about the efforts of various stakeholders in the governance process. The information empowers the citizens to utilise their democratic rights diligently and be part of the democratic ecosystem.” This objective spelt out by Lok Sabha TV to live-telecast the proceedings, will also apply to the State legislatures.

Live telecast is likely to bring in a paradigm difference to the quality of the proceedings of any House since such a move will impose a big responsibility on the members. Though a few States in India have made this available to their people, many are yet to adopt this, and Tamil Nadu is one among them despite repeated demands. And now hopes are high for the wish materialising since the DMK, which has promised to do this in its manifestos for two consecutive Assembly elections, is in power now.

A senior retired official of the State Assembly told Express that discussions in this regard reached a decision-making stage after a public interest litigation was filed in Madras High Court in 2012. The pros and cons of live telecasting the proceedings were discussed in detail and a report was also submitted to the government. 

The official added that, to protect the esteem and honour of the House, the Speaker used to expunge certain remarks of the members so that it cannot go beyond the four walls of the Assembly. But if the proceedings are telecast live, even the unparliamentary words and the heated exchanges will go live. But he is of the view that live telecast would bring in a sense of responsibility among the members. The retired official also said that Doordarshan has been live telecasting the Governor’s address and the budget speech of the Finance Minister for a long time.

In the past, there have been instances of chaos in the House and two decades ago, an MLA punched a Minister on his face, making him bleed. In this connection, former CPM MLA from Madurai East constituency, N  Nanmaran, who is known for delivering ‘to-the-point’ and sensible speeches even in the very short time given by the Speaker, shared his view with Express: “Live telecast is a must. People have the right to know how their representatives conduct themselves in the House. The first and foremost benefit will be that the MLAs will stop absenting unnecessarily.”  

Though people expect that the quality of debate in Parliament would improve due to live telecast, frequent disruption of proceedings and unruly behaviour of a section of members continues in Parliament. 
Former Chief Whip of Congress party in Rajya Sabha, EM Sudarsana Natchiappan is of the view that live telecast had certainly improved the quality of debate. In this connection, he said frequent disruption of proceedings started when the BJP was in Opposition during 2004 to 2014. 

“In the present situation, the Opposition is forced to raise their voice since their opportunity to express views is getting curtailed,” Natchiappan observed. Former Assembly Speaker Sedapatti R Muthaiah said: “The initiative was postponed when there were moves to shift the venue of the Assembly. I hope this time, Chief Minister MK Stalin does it.” 

‘Boycotts will reduce’
“In Parliament, if the Opposition walks out, the session is adjourned. But in State legislatures, proceedings will continue. As such, walkouts and boycotts will come down with live telecast,” said Congressman 
EM Sudarsana Natchiappan

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Assembly
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
Recovered Covid patients should not skip second jab: Study
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
80% Covid immunity lost in 6 months in some after Pfizer shot: US study 
Image of a Nipah isolation ward used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)
Nipah victim's mother, 5 others develop symptoms of virus in Kerala
A teacher inspects the book of a student at Musheerabad High School, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)
Not enough homework before reopening schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghanistan: Arms dealers flourish with new stocks of US-left weapons in Taliban heartland
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp