Live telecast will improve quality of discussions at Assembly, say experts 

CHENNAI: “Democracy can only be at work if the citizens are aware about the working of democratic institutions. The awareness of citizens on the working of MPs in Parliament helps in bringing awareness about the efforts of various stakeholders in the governance process. The information empowers the citizens to utilise their democratic rights diligently and be part of the democratic ecosystem.” This objective spelt out by Lok Sabha TV to live-telecast the proceedings, will also apply to the State legislatures.

Live telecast is likely to bring in a paradigm difference to the quality of the proceedings of any House since such a move will impose a big responsibility on the members. Though a few States in India have made this available to their people, many are yet to adopt this, and Tamil Nadu is one among them despite repeated demands. And now hopes are high for the wish materialising since the DMK, which has promised to do this in its manifestos for two consecutive Assembly elections, is in power now.

A senior retired official of the State Assembly told Express that discussions in this regard reached a decision-making stage after a public interest litigation was filed in Madras High Court in 2012. The pros and cons of live telecasting the proceedings were discussed in detail and a report was also submitted to the government.

The official added that, to protect the esteem and honour of the House, the Speaker used to expunge certain remarks of the members so that it cannot go beyond the four walls of the Assembly. But if the proceedings are telecast live, even the unparliamentary words and the heated exchanges will go live. But he is of the view that live telecast would bring in a sense of responsibility among the members. The retired official also said that Doordarshan has been live telecasting the Governor’s address and the budget speech of the Finance Minister for a long time.

In the past, there have been instances of chaos in the House and two decades ago, an MLA punched a Minister on his face, making him bleed. In this connection, former CPM MLA from Madurai East constituency, N Nanmaran, who is known for delivering ‘to-the-point’ and sensible speeches even in the very short time given by the Speaker, shared his view with Express: “Live telecast is a must. People have the right to know how their representatives conduct themselves in the House. The first and foremost benefit will be that the MLAs will stop absenting unnecessarily.”

Though people expect that the quality of debate in Parliament would improve due to live telecast, frequent disruption of proceedings and unruly behaviour of a section of members continues in Parliament.

Former Chief Whip of Congress party in Rajya Sabha, EM Sudarsana Natchiappan is of the view that live telecast had certainly improved the quality of debate. In this connection, he said frequent disruption of proceedings started when the BJP was in Opposition during 2004 to 2014.

“In the present situation, the Opposition is forced to raise their voice since their opportunity to express views is getting curtailed,” Natchiappan observed. Former Assembly Speaker Sedapatti R Muthaiah said: “The initiative was postponed when there were moves to shift the venue of the Assembly. I hope this time, Chief Minister MK Stalin does it.”

“In Parliament, if the Opposition walks out, the session is adjourned. But in State legislatures, proceedings will continue. As such, walkouts and boycotts will come down with live telecast,” said Congressman

EM Sudarsana Natchiappan