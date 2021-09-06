STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Monitoring Covid-19 in schools, says TN Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi

On Sunday, news emerged of three students from Thanjavur and one teacher each from Sivakasi and Tiruvannamalai testing positive for the coronavirus.

Published: 06th September 2021 04:41 AM

School, Students, Tamil Nadu

Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months.

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR/VIRUDHUNAGAR/TIRUVANNAMALAI/TIRUCHY: With new Covid-19 cases being reported among students and teachers for the third consecutive day, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said on Sunday a decision on reopening schools for lower classes will be taken after September 8 once the situation has been assessed.  

On Sunday, news emerged of three students from Thanjavur and one teacher each from Sivakasi and Tiruvannamalai testing positive for the coronavirus. The infectees are a Class 10 student of a government high school near Orathanadu, a Class 12 girl student from a school near Peravurani, and a Class 11 student from a school in Thirubuvanam. They tested positive on Saturday.

As for the teachers, one teacher each from a government higher secondary school in Sivakasi and a government school in Kadaladi near Kalasapakkam in Tiruvannamalai were found to have been infected by the virus.   With this, eight students (including one college student) and five teachers have contracted Covid-19 across the State since the reopening of colleges and schools for classes 9-12 on September 1.  

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, the minister said: “The functioning of the schools are being monitored. Based on an assessment in the first eight days, we will decide on reopening schools (lower classes).” “The Union government’s Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) doctors and staff (800 in number) have been tasked with conducting random health check ups and Covid-19 tests in schools. If students are found positive, they will be cared for in hospitals and the classes would be closed and sanitised.”  

‘WANT KIDS TO GET USED TO OFFLINE CLASSES’

The RBSK used to conduct health check ups in schools all over the country and make reports on students’ health each year. On easing students back into offline education, the minister noted that students have come back to school after more than a year.

“So, teachers are advised to take bridge courses to prepare them for the lessons,” he said. “We have asked teachers not to take any strict action or disturb students in any way if any student comes late. Firstly, we want them to again get used to coming to schools and improve their attendance,” he added.

Replying to a query on reduced budgetary allocation for school education, the minister said: “The reduction is mainly because of holding dearness allowance. It has been done many times in the past. It will be brought back once the financial situation improves.”

