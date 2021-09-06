STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

No mention of pay hike in policy note upsets Tamil Nadu doctors

The 18-page policy note had various infrastructural plans for the health department which would be implemented at a cost of Rs 4,280 crore utilizing the funds under the 15th finance commission. 

Published: 06th September 2021 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

doctors

They also said that this GO was originally in 2009, during the previous DMK government. (Express Illustration)

By Omjasvin M D 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Government doctors in Tamil Nadu are disappointed as their long pending demand for a pay hike finds no mention in the latest policy note of the health department released in recently. The 18-page policy note had various infrastructural plans for the health department which would be implemented at a cost of Rs 4,280 crore utilizing the funds under the 15th finance commission. 

Dr A Ramalingam, Convenor, Federation of Government Doctors Association, said it is disappointing as there is no mention of implementation of GO 354 in the policy note, which provides a salary for government doctors as per Pay Band Four. The GO 354 provides doctors a pay-hike after completion of 5, 9, 11, and 12 years of service instead of the present 8,15,17, and 20 years. 

“Instead of implementing GO 354, the government announced GO 293, which provides allowances to doctors. Allowances are important but the government needs to address the issue of pay-hike,” said Dr. Ramalingam.  A section of doctors is disappointed because when they held a fast unto death protests in 2019, it was the present Chief Minister MK Stalin, who then was the opposition leader, who took part in the protests and assured that the GO 354 would be implemented when the DMK comes to power. 

They also said that this GO was originally in 2009, during the previous DMK government. “We fought against the previous government as they did not implement this. But the status quo is continuing now,” said Dr. Ramalingam, adding that he is hopeful the government may at least implement it in the future. 
Both the State and Union government doctors join the profession after MBBS with the same base salary of 56,100. However, after completion of 13 years, the latter earns Rs 1,23,000 while the State government doctor earns only Rs 86,000. 

Dr S Perumal Pillai, Executive Member, Federation of Government Doctors Association said not implementing the GO 354 is a huge disappointment for all the 18,000 doctors in the State.  “They have announced so many new projects for health department but all these will be successful only if the issues of doctors are addressed. The doctors stood in the frontline in the first and second waves and now they say a third wave is coming. It is high time our needs are addressed,” he said. 

On the other hand, the government recently, in its GO 293 argued that the GO 354 cannot be implemented in the State as unlike the Union Government doctors, State doctors were allowed to practice at private hospitals too. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu doctors Federation of Government Doctors Association
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
Recovered Covid patients should not skip second jab: Study
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
80% Covid immunity lost in 6 months in some after Pfizer shot: US study 
Image of a Nipah isolation ward used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)
Nipah victim's mother, 5 others develop symptoms of virus in Kerala
A teacher inspects the book of a student at Musheerabad High School, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)
Not enough homework before reopening schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghanistan: Arms dealers flourish with new stocks of US-left weapons in Taliban heartland
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp