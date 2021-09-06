Tribal girl from Tamil Nadu forced to give up studies for want of community certificate

Thinakaran Rajamani By

Express News Service

TENKASI: An 18-year-old girl of Kattunayakar community was forced to give up on her dream of pursuing higher studies after the district administration rejected her petition seeking a community certificate.

Vijayalakshmi scored 80 per cent in her Plus Two examination. A government-aided educational institution denied her admission in the absence of a community certificate even though her name appeared in the merit list for B.Sc Physics. She had time till August 31 to submit the certificate. Her father, Sankar, collects and sells plastic and metal waste in Alwarkurichi town.

Rejecting the girl’s petition, Ramachandran, Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), Tenkasi, said the Tahsildar found the applicant did not submit the supporting documents. According to the e-Sevai portal, applicants have to submit community certificate of one of their parents or siblings, their Aadhar card and passport size photo. Sankar said he had submitted his Transfer Certificate(TC) in which his community was mentioned and the community certificate of his relative who is based at Srivaikundam.

When TNIE reported this on August 13, Tenkasi RDO said Vijayalakshmi must prove the whereabouts and culture of her ancestors of three generations. “I proved who I am by submitting the documents I have. My ancestors settled in this town 100 years ago. If I am not a girl of Kattunayakar community, the State should at least tell me who I am,” she said.

Vijayalakshmi said she gave up her dream of pursuing higher studies like a few of her other relatives, for the same reason. “All my struggles to obtain a community certificate ended in vain. Though a private polytechnic college is ready to offer me a seat for a diploma course, I do not want to accept it as I can take the civil service examination only if I am a graduate,” she said. Collector S Gopala Sundararaj said as the RDO rejected Vijayalakshmi’s petition, she can go for an appeal with the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department.