Vinayakar Chaturthi row: Will BJP succeed in cornering Tamil Nadu government?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the DMK government announced the ban on Vinayakar Chaturthi celebrations in public places in the State, without wasting time, the BJP and right-wing outfits have pounced, calling on the government “anti-Hindu.”

The BJP State unit has condemned the decision and the issue found its echo in the Assembly as well, with BJP MLA MR Gandhi urging the government to permit public Chaturthi festivities in the State. In reply, Minister for HR&CE Department PK Sekar Babu said the State had only banned the festival following the circular of Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, directing all States to take suitable measures to avoid large gatherings during the coming festive season. He also urged all people to celebrate the festival at their homes.

Meanwhile, right-wing organisations including Hindu Munnani (HM) have started a novel protest by worshiping at Vinayakar temples and praying to “persuade” the TN government to allow the celebrations. An aggressive social media campaign that the DMK-led government is “anti-Hindu” is underway as well. HM has also called for a hunger protest at Valluvar Kottam in Chennai on Monday over the issue.

It may be recalled that BJP State unit president K Annamalai, a few days ago had slammed the State, when he said that Vinayakar Chaturthi celebrations have been banned even as TASMAC liquor shops are doing brisk business with no respect for Covid-19 protocols.

However, what he has conveniently forgotten is that the BJP-led government in Karnataka too has placed restrictions on Chaturthi celebrations in that State. Also, BJP has been silent on the Union government’s directive to avoid gatherings during festival season.

Commenting on the issue, CPM State committee member and former MLA Beemarao Ganesan told Express, “In a letter to Maharashtra government, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had stated that in view of mass events and public gathering expected during upcoming festivals (including Dahi Handi and Ganapathi Utsav), it is advised that the State may consider imposing and enforcing local restrictions in public observation of these festivals.” He added that in TN, however, the BJP has warned the government of severe consequences if it failed to allow Chaturthi festivities. It clearly exposed their political agenda.

DMK propaganda secretary T Sabapathy Mohan told Express, “Having known the reasons for the ban they want to politicise the issue for political gain. But, the people of TN are aware of the real issues and politically-charged issues. The government’s ban is only for the welfare of the people and there is no hidden agenda.”

Will place 1L idols: Annamalai

Tirunelveli: The Tamil Nadu government, like Maharastra and Puducherry governments, should allow the public to celebrate Vinayakar Chaturthi with restrictions, said State BJP president K Annamalai on Sunday. “If the government does not permit us, the BJP cadre will place one lakh Ganesha idols in front of their houses and worship them,” he said.