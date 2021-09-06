STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Vinayakar Chaturthi row: Will BJP succeed in cornering Tamil Nadu government?

The BJP State unit has condemned the decision and the issue found its echo in the Tamil Nadu Assembly as well, with BJP MLA MR Gandhi urging the government to permit public Chaturthi festivities.

Published: 06th September 2021 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

An idol of Lord Ganesh immersed during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. (Photo | PTI)

An idol of Lord Ganesh immersed during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the DMK government announced the ban on Vinayakar Chaturthi celebrations in public places in the State, without wasting time, the BJP and right-wing outfits have pounced, calling on the government “anti-Hindu.”  

The BJP State unit has condemned the decision and the issue found its echo in the Assembly as well, with BJP MLA MR Gandhi urging the government to permit public Chaturthi festivities in the State. In reply, Minister for HR&CE Department PK Sekar Babu said the State had only banned the festival following the circular of Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, directing all States to take suitable measures to avoid large gatherings during the coming festive season. He also urged all people to celebrate the festival at their homes.

Meanwhile, right-wing organisations including Hindu Munnani (HM) have started a novel protest by worshiping at Vinayakar temples and praying to “persuade” the TN government to allow the celebrations. An aggressive social media campaign that the DMK-led government is “anti-Hindu” is underway as well. HM has also called for a hunger protest at Valluvar Kottam in Chennai on Monday over the issue.

It may be recalled that BJP State unit president K Annamalai, a few days ago had slammed the State, when he said that Vinayakar Chaturthi celebrations have been banned even as TASMAC liquor shops are doing brisk business with no respect for Covid-19 protocols.

However, what he has conveniently forgotten is that the BJP-led government in Karnataka too has placed restrictions on Chaturthi celebrations in that State. Also, BJP has been silent on the Union government’s directive to avoid gatherings during festival season.

Commenting on the issue, CPM State committee member and former MLA Beemarao Ganesan told Express, “In a letter to Maharashtra government, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had stated that in view of mass events and  public gathering expected during upcoming festivals (including Dahi Handi and Ganapathi Utsav), it is advised that the State may consider imposing and enforcing local restrictions in public observation of these festivals.” He added that in TN, however, the BJP has warned the government of severe consequences if it failed to allow Chaturthi festivities. It clearly exposed their political agenda.

DMK propaganda secretary T Sabapathy Mohan told Express, “Having known the reasons for the ban they want to politicise the issue for political gain. But, the people of TN are aware of the real issues and politically-charged issues. The government’s ban is only for the welfare of the people and there is no hidden agenda.”

Will place 1L idols: Annamalai
Tirunelveli: The Tamil Nadu government, like Maharastra and Puducherry governments, should allow the public to celebrate Vinayakar Chaturthi with restrictions, said State BJP president K Annamalai on Sunday. “If the government does not permit us, the BJP cadre will place one lakh Ganesha idols in front of their houses and worship them,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vinayakar Chaturthi DMK Tamil Nadu Government
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
Recovered Covid patients should not skip second jab: Study
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
80% Covid immunity lost in 6 months in some after Pfizer shot: US study 
Image of a Nipah isolation ward used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)
Nipah victim's mother, 5 others develop symptoms of virus in Kerala
A teacher inspects the book of a student at Musheerabad High School, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)
Not enough homework before reopening schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghanistan: Arms dealers flourish with new stocks of US-left weapons in Taliban heartland
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp