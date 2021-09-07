If WHO okays booster shot for Covid, TN will follow: Ma Subramanian

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister Ma Subramanian informed the Assembly that if WHO approves booster shot for Covid-19, the State government would follow suit. Replying to a cMa Subramanianall-attention motion moved by former health minister C Vijayabaskar on whether there is any proposal to inoculate booster injection, Subramanian said that according to health experts the two doses of vaccination would give 97.5 per cent of immunity from Covid-19.