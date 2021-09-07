STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Periyar’s birth anniversary to be observed as Social Justice Day

The chief minister added that only in Tamil Nadu did a social reform movement turn into a political party and achieve its goals by enacting laws for the principles.

Published: 07th September 2021 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2021 03:09 AM   |  A+A-

Periyar

Dravida Kazhagam founder Periyar (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/THANJAVUR: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday declared in the Assembly that every September 17, the birth anniversary of social reformer Periyar EV Ramasamy would be observed as a social justice day and an oath would be administered on this day. The announcement of the chief minister was unanimously welcomed by all parties, including the BJP.

The chief minister recalled former chief minister and DMK founder CN Annaduarai’s 1967 statement in the Assembly that the first DMK government was “a tribute to Periyar’’. CM praised Periyar for his life-long commitment to social service. His statements were welcomed by thumping of benches by other members. He highlighted that the principle of Periyar was that all human beings are equal. His goals were the eradication of caste and women empowerment.

The chief minister added that only in Tamil Nadu did a social reform movement turn into a political party and achieve its goals by enacting laws for the principles.To honour Periyar’s services, the State government has decided to observe his birth anniversary as Social Justice Day. On that day every year, employees in all government offices would take pledges to follow values based on such ideals as brotherhood, equality, self-respect, and rationalism, Stalin said.

Following the CM’s statement, members from all parties in the house welcomed the announcement, including the principal opposition party AIADMK.Interestingly, BJP floor leader Nainar Nagendran also welcomed the move and he said that social justice is one of the principles of the BJP. The party is working for the eradication of caste and gender discrimination.  Periyar worked for the same principles; hence the party welcomes the move of the chief minister, he said

Meanwhile, DK President K Veeramani welcomed the chief minister’s announcement. Talking to reporters at Vallam near Thanjavur on Monday the DK leader said the decision to administer the oath on social justice on September 17 in government offices, including the secretariat, is a historical announcement. The DK leader added that henceforth M K Stalin would be addressed with the appellation Samooga Needhikkaana Charithra Nayagar (Historical Icon of Social Justice). 

Politricks?
BJP recently claimed they are keen on ensuring social justice. This, it said, had prompted it to demand 27 per cent reservation for the OBC category in the All India Quota Medical course admission and the 10 per cent EWS quota.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Periyar MK Stalin Social Justice Day
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp