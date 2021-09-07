Periyar’s birth anniversary to be observed as Social Justice Day

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/THANJAVUR: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday declared in the Assembly that every September 17, the birth anniversary of social reformer Periyar EV Ramasamy would be observed as a social justice day and an oath would be administered on this day. The announcement of the chief minister was unanimously welcomed by all parties, including the BJP.

The chief minister recalled former chief minister and DMK founder CN Annaduarai’s 1967 statement in the Assembly that the first DMK government was “a tribute to Periyar’’. CM praised Periyar for his life-long commitment to social service. His statements were welcomed by thumping of benches by other members. He highlighted that the principle of Periyar was that all human beings are equal. His goals were the eradication of caste and women empowerment.

The chief minister added that only in Tamil Nadu did a social reform movement turn into a political party and achieve its goals by enacting laws for the principles.To honour Periyar’s services, the State government has decided to observe his birth anniversary as Social Justice Day. On that day every year, employees in all government offices would take pledges to follow values based on such ideals as brotherhood, equality, self-respect, and rationalism, Stalin said.

Following the CM’s statement, members from all parties in the house welcomed the announcement, including the principal opposition party AIADMK.Interestingly, BJP floor leader Nainar Nagendran also welcomed the move and he said that social justice is one of the principles of the BJP. The party is working for the eradication of caste and gender discrimination. Periyar worked for the same principles; hence the party welcomes the move of the chief minister, he said

Meanwhile, DK President K Veeramani welcomed the chief minister’s announcement. Talking to reporters at Vallam near Thanjavur on Monday the DK leader said the decision to administer the oath on social justice on September 17 in government offices, including the secretariat, is a historical announcement. The DK leader added that henceforth M K Stalin would be addressed with the appellation Samooga Needhikkaana Charithra Nayagar (Historical Icon of Social Justice).

Politricks?

BJP recently claimed they are keen on ensuring social justice. This, it said, had prompted it to demand 27 per cent reservation for the OBC category in the All India Quota Medical course admission and the 10 per cent EWS quota.