TN Assembly witnesses heated debate over NEET

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Assembly on Tuesday again witnessed a heated debate over the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for medical admissions. Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian announced he is ready for a separate exclusive debate over the issue in the House.

AIADMK member N Thalavai Sundaram said ruling party members and the Health Minister had repeatedly charged that NEET was implemented during the Edappadi K Palaniswami regime but the exam was implemented as per a Supreme Court order.

Responding to him, Subramanian asked the AIADMK member whether the previous (AIADMK) government informed the House about the Union Home Ministry sending back the State’s resolution over NEET and about the State resolution being rejected by the President of India. He further asked whether the AIADMK regime had taken steps to meet the President and put pressure on him to grant his nod for NEET exemption.