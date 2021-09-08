Former presidium chairman of AIADMK, renowned poet-lyricist Pulamaipithan passes away

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former presidium chairman of the AIADMK, renowned poet and lyricist Pulamaipithan (86) passed away on Wednesday at a private hospital.

Pulamaipithan had also served as the Deputy Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Council and as Arasavai Kavignar (poet laureate) during former CM MG Ramachandran's tenure.

Pulamaipithan was born in Irugur in Coimbatore district and since 1964, he has penned hundreds of songs. He was a close associate of AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran. He was honoured with the Periyar award by the Tamil Nadu government and a well known supporter of Eelam Tamils' cause.

Very recently, Pulamaipithan expressed his support to VK Sasikala's re-entry into politics. On September 8, Sasikala had visited him at the hospital.