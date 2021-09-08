STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Japanese PM election might delay funds for Madurai AIIMS: Manickam Tagore, MP

He spoke to media persons after he reviewed Covid precautionary measures at Government High School in Mela Urappanur village near Thirumangalam.

Published: 08th September 2021 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

AIIMS Delhi

All India Institute of Medical Sciences. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Member of Madurai AIIMS Institute body and Virudhunagar Member of Parliament (MP) Manickam Tagore said the funding and project planning works  by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has taken a back seat due to Prime Minister election in Japan.   

He spoke to media persons after he reviewed Covid precautionary measures at Government High School in Mela Urappanur village near Thirumangalam. Taking a dig at the snail-paced progress of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) project in Madurai, the MP said, “The implementation of the project in the State is dependent on funds of the Japanese government. As a new government is likely to be formed in Japan, the paperwork for AIIMS projects would face a delay.” 

“The new Japanese government cannot go back on extending credit for AIIMS construction since an agreement was signed between India and Japan. However, paperwork related to planning and release of funds by JICA is likely to be delayed owing to a change in government,” Tagore added. 

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary to the Department of Medical and Family Welfare Dr J Radhakrishnan told TNIE the projects would begin after the completion of paperwork by JICA, probably in 2023. He said, “There is definitely a progress in the paperwork. JICA usually takes a little more time to meticulously draft plans and complete the paperwork. Once the paperwork is final, buildings would be constructed at a fast pace. The planning and paperwork is likely to be completed by 2023, after which funds would be released for the construction of said buildings.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIIMS Madurai Manickam Tagore Japan JICA
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp