Japanese PM election might delay funds for Madurai AIIMS: Manickam Tagore, MP

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Member of Madurai AIIMS Institute body and Virudhunagar Member of Parliament (MP) Manickam Tagore said the funding and project planning works by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has taken a back seat due to Prime Minister election in Japan.

He spoke to media persons after he reviewed Covid precautionary measures at Government High School in Mela Urappanur village near Thirumangalam. Taking a dig at the snail-paced progress of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) project in Madurai, the MP said, “The implementation of the project in the State is dependent on funds of the Japanese government. As a new government is likely to be formed in Japan, the paperwork for AIIMS projects would face a delay.”

“The new Japanese government cannot go back on extending credit for AIIMS construction since an agreement was signed between India and Japan. However, paperwork related to planning and release of funds by JICA is likely to be delayed owing to a change in government,” Tagore added.

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary to the Department of Medical and Family Welfare Dr J Radhakrishnan told TNIE the projects would begin after the completion of paperwork by JICA, probably in 2023. He said, “There is definitely a progress in the paperwork. JICA usually takes a little more time to meticulously draft plans and complete the paperwork. Once the paperwork is final, buildings would be constructed at a fast pace. The planning and paperwork is likely to be completed by 2023, after which funds would be released for the construction of said buildings.”