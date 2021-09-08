Puducherry: 23 persons test COVID positive after attending social gathering

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Twenty-three people tested positive for coronavirus after attending a social gathering in Siriyankuppam village in Bahour Commune, Puducherry on Tuesday.

Director of Health Dr G Sriramulu said that contract tracing is on to trace persons who came in close proximity with those affected, as well as others who attended the function.

Meanwhile, three students in two schools and three other students, and a faculty member of a Nursing college in Bahour Commune have also tested positive for the virus this week.

Due to functions like marriages, where there are gatherings, the cases are going up, the Director said.

