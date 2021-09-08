STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Stray dogs are keeping staff at this government hospital in Madurai on their toes

In a recent incident, four healthcare workers were injured after a stray dog that took shelter on the hospital premises went on a biting spree in a bid to protect its puppies.

Published: 08th September 2021 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

Stray dogs scrounge for food on a street in Karimnagar

Image used for representational purposes (File photo| Express)

By Lalitha Ranjani
Express News Service

MADURAI: Patients and staff at the Government Rajaji Hospital staff said the issue of stray dogs on the hospital premises is a perennial problem. In a recent incident, four healthcare workers were injured after a stray dog that took shelter on the hospital premises went on a biting spree in a bid to protect its puppies.

On August 30, in just a span of five hours,  four healthcare workers, including two 108 ambulance drivers, a security personnel and a sweeper were bitten on their ankles after the dog began attacking passersby in a bid to protect its puppies from perceived danger. Following the incident, the dog and its puppies were captured and removed by the Madurai corporation authorities.

"Dogs freely roam through the wards, even entering them at night. It seemed scary at first but a couple of people who had been visiting the hospital told me that it was a common occurrence," said a 62-year-old resident of Thiruppalai, who was admitted to the hospital for a minor surgery last month.

An official at the GRH, on condition of anonymity, said, "It is impractical to prevent the entry of stray dogs as there are many blocks at the hospital, each of which has multiple entrances. Although security personnel man the entrances, all dogs cannot be stopped from entering the premises."

"Each of the hospital blocks has at least 15-20 stray dogs frequenting the building. It is extremely difficult to chase them off as the canines get adequate food supply inside the hospital. The leftovers fed by attendants of patients and from the hospital canteens attract them back, however far they are dropped by the corporation authorities," said a health inspector at the GRH.

Meanwhile, a health inspector at the Corporation said two vans (a van for each zone) were currently operational to capture stray dogs. Once captured, the stray dogs are sterilised and dropped back in areas like Shenoy Nagar, surrounding the hospital, he added. About once a week, the stray dogs are captured from GRH and released after sterilisation.

However, GRH authorities pooh-poohed these claims, stating there is no timely intervention from the Corporation. "In the incident that occurred last week, the Corporation staff did not pick up the animal even after multiple complaints were raised months prior to the mother dog giving birth," said a senior official at GRH.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
stray dog Government Rajaji Hospital
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp