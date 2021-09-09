STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Four workers die, 15 injured in van-lorry collision in Tamil Nadu

The van was ferrying over 17 women workers of a flower-making firm when it rammed against a water tanker lorry on the route leading to SIPCOT from Sillanatham village.

Published: 09th September 2021 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

TN road accident

The mangled remains of the van that collided with a tanker. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Four women were crushed to death and 15 others suffered injuries on Thursday morning after the van they were travelling in hit head-on against a water tanker lorry.

The deceased women were staffers of a private home decor manufacturing unit. They have been identified as G Selvarani (45), A Santhiya (48), R Kamatchi alias Jothi (40) and A Manimegalai (20). 

According to the police, the van was ferrying over 17 women workers of a flower-making firm, when it rammed against the lorry on the route leading to SIPCOT from Sillanatham village. The accident happened due to rash driving on the part of the van driver, who is supposed to check-in the workers before 6.30 am, they suspected.

In the accident, at least four women lost their lives, while 15 others including 13 women and two drivers sustained injuries, police said.

Puthiyamuthur police rushed to the spot for rescue operations and helped retrieve the injured persons from the mangled remains of the van. 

The injured have been shifted to Thoothukudi Medical College hospital. The bodies of the four dead women have been sent for postmortem, said sources.

Thoothukudi SP S Jeyakumar inspected the accident scene. 

Puthiyamuthur police have registered a case and further investigations are on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thoothukudi road accident Tamil Nadu accident
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp