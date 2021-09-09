STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tickets free, but bus rides now cost TN women their dignity

On August 28, a 65-year-old woman was forced to alight from a government bus plying from Alangulam to Ambasamudram by the driver, reportedly because she wasn’t wearing a mask.

Published: 09th September 2021 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of women in an MTC bus near Pallavan House in Chennai | express

By Thinakaran Rajamani
Express News Service

TENKASI: On August 28, a 65-year-old woman was forced to alight from a government bus plying from Alangulam to Ambasamudram by the driver, reportedly because she wasn’t wearing a mask. Looking at the elderly woman he had just sent out under the scorching sun in the middle of nowhere, the driver smirked, “Now that you are saving so much money by not paying for bus rides, why can’t you buy a mask?”

With more such reports of sneering and discrimination surfacing, it is becoming apparent that several drivers and conductors, who missed the bus to lessons on respect, have not been making the State government’s announcement of free bus rides for women the empowering step forward it was supposed to be.

Most incidents of discrimination were reported from rural parts of the State. Last month, a bus driver with the TN State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) in Tirunelveli was suspended after he tried to beat a woman passenger with his footwear in Kuthapanchan village. Reportedly, the driver and the woman got into an argument over him not waiting for a woman who was availing free ride. Women from Irudhayapuram village in the district allege some drivers don’t stop the buses if they see women at bus stops.

“I work in a non-banking financial company and regularly travel from Alangulam to Ambasamudram to reach my office. Though the State government’s intention to introduce the scheme is much appreciated, we benefit from it at the cost of our self-respect. Few conductors who used to converse with us joyfully don’t even smile nowadays. They get angry whenever many women board the bus together,” said Kalaiyarasi, a woman passenger.

Not without its benefits
For daily wage labourers, the government scheme has come as a boon. Kannammal, a farm hand from Kovilkulam in Tirunelveli district, said she travels 16 km daily to reach a farm in Kalathimadam village of Tenkasi district for work.

“Since June, I have saved about Rs 1,550 through the free ride scheme. I spent a portion of this money to purchase a second-hand bicycle for my son. With the rest, I bought vegetables, groceries and other household goods,” she added.

Vendors who have shops near bus stands in Tenkasi, Kadayam and Alangulam, told TNIE the number of women who come to board buses  has increased after the scheme’s introduction, and this in turn has boosted their sales too.

When contacted, a senior TNSTC official who insisted on anonymity told TNIE 56.75 lakh women have availed benefits of the free ride scheme in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi districts in the first 100 days. “We will initiate action against drivers and conductors if they misbehave with women,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TNSTC
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp