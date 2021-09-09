STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN to get welfare commission for Adi Dravidars, tribals

CM says new body will protect rights of SC&ST communities , Four spl courts for cases related to SC/ST Act to be set up , Steps to be taken to e-enable all services of State govt

Published: 09th September 2021 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday informed the Assembly that a commission for the welfare of Adi Dravidars and Tribals will be established in the State. He said the decision was taken following suggestions aired in the meeting of the High-Level Vigilance and Monitoring Committee on August 19.

Making a statement in the Assembly under Rule 110, Stalin said to address grievances and protect the rights of people belonging to the Adi Dravidar (SC) and Tribal (ST) communities, an autonomous body — Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Tribal Welfare Commission — will be established. For this, the government will enact an Act and the draft Bill will be introduced in the ongoing Assembly session itself.

He added that, to bring schools run by the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department to the mainstream, training for teachers of the schools and computer coaching to enhance students’ academic performance will be provided under the guidance of School Education Department.

‘Proper action in SC/ST Act cases’
Meanwhile, to expedite proceedings in cases related to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the Chief Minister said the government has decided to establish four new special courts at Salem, Krishnagiri, Madurai and Tirunelveli since these districts have more pending cases. Also, to ensure proper action and compensation to victims in such cases, awareness training will be imparted to police and revenue officials under the ‘Let Us See Equality’ programme, he said. 

Stalin also announced a Rs 10 lakh cash reward for villages that practise equality (such as common burial ground) and said compensation to victims of casteist crimes will be increased from the existing Rs 85,000 to Rs 8.25 lakh to Rs  lakh to Rs 12 lakh.

 Leveraging tech for TN

Here’s what IT Minister T Mano Thangaraj said 

All services  of State govt will be e-enabled 

Tamil Nadu Decision Support System — DeTN will be implemented to ensure governance based on data regarding beneficiaries 

Departmental Office Process Digitization Programme — DoTN to e-enable administrative activities of departments

50% of Global Capability Centres are in India (mostly in Bengaluru). Soon, TN will have a policy to attract them

A Virtual Reality Museum at a cost of Rs 7.5 cr

Inclusive Tamil Digital Library accessible to PwDs

IT parks to be established in Tier II and III cities

To reduce leakages in subsidies and benefits, a single database of beneficiaries to be created

