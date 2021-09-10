STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

2,045 families evicted in three TN cities during pandemic: Report

Report says resettlements in Chennai, Kovai, Madurai left evictees vulnerable to Covid-19

Published: 10th September 2021 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of evictees from Arumbakkam in Chennai| Debadatta Mallick

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Between March 2020 and June 2021, the Tamil Nadu government evicted 2,045 families in Coimbatore, Chennai, and Madurai, a report by the Housing and Land Rights Network, released on Thursday, said.

Titled ‘Forced Evictions in India in 2020: A Grave Human Rights Crisis During the Pandemic’, the report stated that in a two-day demolition drive held in Chennai in December 2020, the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board  razed 30 houses at Thideer Nagar and 190 houses at Sathyavani Muthu Nagar under the Integrated Cooum River Eco-Restoration Project.

“As a mark of protest against their forced eviction and relocation, some of the families from Sathyavani Muthu Nagar stood neck-deep in the sewage-laden Cooum River for five hours,” it said. The report further said that the forced evictions left several low income families vulnerable to Covid-19 due to their inadequate living conditions, low levels of nutrition, and lack of access to adequate healthcare, water, and sanitation.

“To demolish their homes and evict them during this health emergency, greatly amplifies their exposure to the virus and threatens their lives. It also impedes recovery of those who had Covid,” it said, adding education was also affected as children had to shift during mid academic year.

Quoting a 14-year-old girl, who resettled to Perumbakkam, the report said, “I have two siblings. My parents lost their jobs after we resettled. I used to study in a private English-medium school before our eviction, but after shifting my parents were unable to pay the fees. As Perumbakkam is too far from my old school, I am now enrolled in a nearby government school.” The report concluded: “the unrelenting crisis of forced evictions in India...is also a grave humanitarian crisis.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madurai Chennai Coimbatore
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp