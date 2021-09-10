Grass not greener at Pattamadai mat weavers’ end

Sreemathi M By

TIRUNELVELI: The once flourishing trade in Pattamadai mats is on the decline. The number of artisans with the skills to weave the kora grass, found along the banks of the Thamirabharani, into fine silk mats has dwindled to just a handful even as the one-time abundant grass has grown scarce.

Several skill development and training activities were conducted to teach the craft to others in the region after the Pattamadai mat received a Geographical Identification tag in 2013. Yet, the Pattamadai Fine Mat Weavers Society has shrunk from 150 members about two decades ago, to 10 now. Of them, only five are actively engaged in weaving the mats.

The Society earlier had permission to care for and harvest the naturally-grown grass between Papanasam dam and Karungadu. But, the Government Order that granted this has not been renewed for years, due to which they have been unable to protect the grass.

“So, we buy bundles of grass, each costing Rs 400,” said Syed Sulaiman (53), a weaver and the director of the Society. Four bundles make a ‘bunch’ of 7 kg, two of which are required to weave a mat. “Weavers used to make hundreds of mats a month. Now we can hardly make 10.” If the grass gets more scarce, the weavers will not be able to continue the craft, said Mohamed Yoosuf, heads of the Society.

Local environmentalists said Ipomoea Carnea and water hyacinth, both invasive weeds, have caused the decline in growth of kora grass on the river banks. Due to release into the river of sewage water and water from agriculture lands, these invasive weeds have spread across the river.

Officials agreed that the kora grass has become scarce and suggested the weavers grow it themselves. Environmentalists, however, said the grass could be replanted along the river banks as part of a restoration drive to benefit the river and the weavers.

Meanwhile, 67-year-old fine mat weaver, Fathima Beevi, who has been weaving mats since she was 12 years old, said there are fewer takers for their work these days. The mats cost between Rs 3,000 to Rs 6,000 depending on size.

“It takes nearly 15 days to weave a small mat for an infant, and over a month to weave a larger mat, used for special occasions. I weave alongside my husband and sell it to the Pattamadai Fine Mat Weavers Society, which sells it to customers. We also take orders directly but these days there are hardly any buyers.”