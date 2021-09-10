STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Grass not greener at Pattamadai mat weavers’ end

Several skill development and training activities were conducted to teach the craft to others in the region after the Pattamadai mat received a Geographical Identification tag in 2013.

Published: 10th September 2021 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

A woman weaving a Korai grass mat at Pattamadai in Tirunelveli | V KART HIKALAGU

By Sreemathi M
Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: The once flourishing trade in Pattamadai mats is on the decline. The number of artisans with the skills to weave the kora grass, found along the banks of the Thamirabharani, into fine silk mats has dwindled to just a handful even as the one-time abundant grass has grown scarce.

Several skill development and training activities were conducted to teach the craft to others in the region after the Pattamadai mat received a Geographical Identification tag in 2013. Yet, the Pattamadai Fine Mat Weavers Society has shrunk from 150 members about two decades ago, to 10 now. Of them, only five are actively engaged in weaving the mats.

The Society earlier had permission to care for and harvest the naturally-grown grass between Papanasam dam and Karungadu. But, the Government Order that granted this has not been renewed for years, due to which they have been unable to protect the grass.

Women weaving kora grass mats at Pattamadai in Tirunelveli | v karthikalagu

“So, we buy bundles of grass, each costing Rs 400,” said Syed Sulaiman (53), a weaver and the director of the Society.  Four bundles make a ‘bunch’ of 7 kg, two of which are required to weave a mat. “Weavers used to make hundreds of mats a month. Now we can hardly make 10.” If the grass gets more scarce, the weavers will not be able to continue the craft, said Mohamed Yoosuf, heads of the Society.

Officials suggest weavers grow kora grass themselves

Local environmentalists said Ipomoea Carnea and water hyacinth, both invasive weeds, have caused the decline in growth of kora grass on the river banks. Due to release into the river of sewage water and water from agriculture lands, these invasive weeds have spread across the river.

Officials agreed that the kora grass has become scarce and suggested the weavers grow it themselves. Environmentalists, however, said the grass could be replanted along the river banks as part of a restoration drive to benefit the river and the weavers.

Meanwhile, 67-year-old fine mat weaver, Fathima Beevi, who has been weaving mats since she was 12 years old, said there are fewer takers for their work these days. The mats cost between Rs 3,000 to Rs 6,000 depending on size.

“It takes nearly 15 days to weave a small mat for an infant, and over a month to weave a larger mat, used for special occasions. I weave alongside my husband and sell it to the Pattamadai Fine Mat Weavers Society, which sells it to customers. We also take orders directly but these days there are hardly any buyers.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pattamadai Pattamadai mats
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp