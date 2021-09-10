STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New TN Governor RN Ravi has Intelligence background

Ravindra Narayan Ravi who has been appointed Governor of Tamil Nadu comes from an Intelligence Bureau background and played a crucial role in the Naga peace talks.

Published: 10th September 2021 05:34 AM

Nagaland Governor RV Ravi

RN Ravi. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Greeting the new Governor, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday night tweeted, “My greetings to Hon’ble RN Ravi. Let your arrival be an encouragement to the growth and prosperity of Tamil Nadu.” He also wished outgoing Governor, Banwarilal Purohit well, noting that Purohit had always treated him affectionately. Purohit is set to take charge as Governor of Punjab.  

Ravi, who was born at Patna in Bihar, completed his masters in physics in 1974 and after a brief stint in journalism joined the Indian Police Service in 1976. He was allotted the Kerala cadre and served in the State for over a decade. During his service in the IB, he served largely in regions of endemic violence, including in Jammu and Kashmir and the North East. 

In 2014, he was appointed the Chairman, Joint Intelligence Committee in the Prime Minister’s Office. That year, he was appointed the Centre’s Interlocutor for the Naga peace talks. He was appointed as Deputy National Security Advisor in October 2018. In 2019, he was appointed Governor of Nagaland.

Comments

