Photographers fret as Thoothukudi collector threatens fine on wedding attendees not wearing masks

To ensure compliance, Collector K Senthil Raj said the district had deputed 30 inter-departmental committees to conduct surprise inspections at wedding events between 6 pm to 9 pm.

Published: 10th September 2021 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

In this Friday, March 5, 2021 file photo, a restaurant worker holds his face mask in Biloxi, Miss. On Friday, March 12, 2021.

Image used for representational purposes (File photo | AP)

By S Godson Wisely Dass
Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The Thoothukudi administration wants people to keep their masks on while attending wedding functions, threatening a fine against those who don't comply.

"Each individual would be fined Rs 200 or the marriage hall owner would be slapped with a Rs 5000 fine if people violate the norms," Collector K Senthil Raj said.

To ensure compliance, he said the district has deputed 30 inter-departmental committees to conduct surprise inspections at wedding events between 6 pm to 9 pm. 

He also noted the public has all but done away with the wearing of masks during weddings. "I find many people removing their masks while taking photographs with the newly-wed couple." 

"..If not for such an order, the efforts taken by the district administration to prevent a third wave would be futile," he added.

The warning, however, has not gone down well with wedding photographers. 

"The district administration should restrict the number of people attending weddings instead of issuing such orders," said Stephen, president of the Thoothukudi photographers' association.  

"The Collector's order will play a spoilsport at weddings. People want to keep a memory of their special day," said another photographer Muralitharan.

Asked about this, the Collector clarified there are no restrictions on taking photographs of the couple and their families privately.

