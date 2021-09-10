TN Assembly proceedings to be telecast live

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin informed the Assembly that efforts to live telecast proceedings of the House will commence at the earliest. During the debate on the demand for grants for Home, Prohibition and Excise Department, Opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami recalled the DMK’s poll promise about live telecasting proceedings of the Assembly. Replying to him, the CM said, “Steps will be taken to live-telecast Assembly proceedings when the Assembly shifts to Fort St George.”

Stalin introduces Bill to form SC/ST panel

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin introduced a Bill to constitute an autonomous Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. The Bill said it should meet at least once in three months.

Ban on Vinayakar Chaturthi only due to Covid: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin reiterated that the ban on Vinayakar Chaturthi celebrations in public places is only due to the guidelines of the Union government considering the pandemic. He also said, “There is no restriction for celebrations at home.”

Pulamaipithan’s death condoled

CHENNAI: The Assembly on Thursday condoled the death of former deputy chairman of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Council, poet and lyricist Pulamaipithan. Assembly Speaker M Appavu moved a condolence resolution paying respects to Pulamaipithan.