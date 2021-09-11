STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

NIRF booster for Coimbatore's education hub pitch

Bharathiar varsity V-C says Kovai could benefit from Central plan

Published: 11th September 2021 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 03:08 AM   |  A+A-

Girl students in a joyful mood after appearing for the Intermediate examination at Maris Stella College in Vijayawada on Thursday

File Photo | EPS

By N Dhamotharan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: With eleven of its affiliated colleges securing a spot in the top 100 institutions list of National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2021, Vice-Chancellor of Bharathiar University (BU) P Kaliraj said he would take steps, through the State government, to establish a higher education hub in Coimbatore which is being planned by the Union government.

Kaliraj told TNIE, “The Centre has announced that it would set up nine educational hubs across the country, of which six have been identified in the northern States. We would strive to get one of the remaining three educational hubs in Coimbatore region.” 

“We would coordinate with all industries, education institutions and other sectors soon. The higher education hub would be useful for students to get trained on skills and technology, start-ups and product developments,” he said, adding, “With State’s support, we would prepare a project report and send it to the Centre for approval.” Among the top 100 colleges, 33 is from Tamil Nadu, followed by 28 from Delhi, and 19 from Kerala. Of the 33 Tamil Nadu colleges, eleven are from Coimbatore region comprising Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode and Nilgiris which come under the jurisdiction of the Bharathiar University.

Chennai is second with eight colleges; followed by Tiruchy with four, and Madurai with two colleges. 
Compared to last year, five more BU affiliated colleges have come within the top 100 rank list in 2021. Udumalpet government arts college Principal SK Kalyani said, “Our research programme is functioning well with faculty and students having published more than 100 papers. We would strive to break into the top 50 places next time.”

Educationist and professor K Leninbarathi said, “Over ten per cent of colleges receiving top 100 ranks in the NIRF indicates the development of education in the region.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore NIRF Bharathiar University
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The two journalists who work with a newspaper called Etilaatroz were reportedly abducted and then beaten up in police custody allegedly by the Taliban. . (Photo | AP)
Two Afghan journalists beaten by Taliban for covering women's protests
Polar bears are inbreeding as climate change melts away Arctic ice
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp