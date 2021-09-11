NIRF booster for Coimbatore's education hub pitch

N Dhamotharan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: With eleven of its affiliated colleges securing a spot in the top 100 institutions list of National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2021, Vice-Chancellor of Bharathiar University (BU) P Kaliraj said he would take steps, through the State government, to establish a higher education hub in Coimbatore which is being planned by the Union government.

Kaliraj told TNIE, “The Centre has announced that it would set up nine educational hubs across the country, of which six have been identified in the northern States. We would strive to get one of the remaining three educational hubs in Coimbatore region.”

“We would coordinate with all industries, education institutions and other sectors soon. The higher education hub would be useful for students to get trained on skills and technology, start-ups and product developments,” he said, adding, “With State’s support, we would prepare a project report and send it to the Centre for approval.” Among the top 100 colleges, 33 is from Tamil Nadu, followed by 28 from Delhi, and 19 from Kerala. Of the 33 Tamil Nadu colleges, eleven are from Coimbatore region comprising Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode and Nilgiris which come under the jurisdiction of the Bharathiar University.

Chennai is second with eight colleges; followed by Tiruchy with four, and Madurai with two colleges.

Compared to last year, five more BU affiliated colleges have come within the top 100 rank list in 2021. Udumalpet government arts college Principal SK Kalyani said, “Our research programme is functioning well with faculty and students having published more than 100 papers. We would strive to break into the top 50 places next time.”

Educationist and professor K Leninbarathi said, “Over ten per cent of colleges receiving top 100 ranks in the NIRF indicates the development of education in the region.”