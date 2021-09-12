STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

20-year-old from NIFT-Tiruppur introduces gen-next to fabric of yore

One afternoon, while brainstorming for a college assignment, Jyothi had an idea. As a little girl, she’d dreamt of making clothes for babies.

Published: 12th September 2021 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

20-year-old Trilochanaa Jyothi, a second year student from NIFT-TEA Knitwear College in Tiruppur, has made dresses for newborns using handloom fabric

By Saravanan MP
Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: One afternoon, while brainstorming for a college assignment, Jyothi had an idea. As a little girl, she’d dreamt of making clothes for babies. And this, it seemed, would be her chance. As her online class progressed, she spoke up, proposing to make babies’ clothes out of handloom fabrics.

Over a month of hard work followed. And now, 20-year-old Trilochanaa Jyothi has made five sets of babies’ clothes from hand-spun fabrics Kalamkari, Batik, Bandhani, and two varieties of Bengal muslin for infants under the age of one.

Trilochanaa Jyothi

The idea was to produce soft and safe clothes for babies, Jyothi, a student of apparel fashion designing, explains. “We’re used to modern fabric, but handloom fabric is different – it’s made by skilled artisans using manually operated looms or weaving machines. The output is soft and breathable, ideal for babies,” she points out, displaying the clothes she tailored.

“Moreover, no artificial elements are used. The weavers use organic and naturally-procured colours. Henna, indigo, turmeric and pomegranate, among others, are used to dye the yarn, preventing skin irritation in newborns,” Jyothi adds.

While clothes made of handloom fabrics aren’t rare these days, what sets Jyothi’s work apart are her intricate designs and eye for detail. “Since babies’ skin is sensitive, I had to be extremely cautious. The wrong colour could cause the child stress; or the baby could be allergic to organic colours. I did thorough research and interacted with several mothers to learn their preferences. But what was most challenging was sourcing the right fabric of the right colour. Besides, it’s expensive,” the youth points out.

Jyothi’s professor Bhoopathi Vijay lauds her for her work, and explains that designing apparel for babies requires utmost attention to detail. “There shouldn’t be any metal, sharp zippers or loose buttons, as they increase the risk of choking.  When Jyothi came to me for the project, I believed the output would be great; and she delivered as expected,” Vijay said.

A native of Chennai, Jyothi completed a diploma in ‘fashion fit and style’ from NIFT Chennai, and is now a second-year student at Tiruppur’s NIFT-TEA Knitwear College. Tiruppur, being one of Tamil Nadu’s largest hubs for textile emporiums, is caught between a pandemic and the country’s drive to boost self-reliance, and sees a ray of hope when students like Jyothi invest time and energy in such projects. 

Such students are approached by business owners and government-run outlets, among others, for permission to sell their designs. But only a handful of such projects get picked, Bhoopathi points out. “Since the college sponsors the projects, only the most eccentric and innovative ideas are chosen. These projects also help students secure placements,” he adds.

Since babies’ skin is sensitive, I had to be extremely cautious. The wrong colour could cause the child stress; or the baby could be allergic to organic colours

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruppur 20-year-old from NIFT-Tiruppur introduces gen-next to fabric of yore
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp