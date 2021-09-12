STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Educational institutions in Puducherry fare poorly in NIRF rankings

Even in the University category, among the top 100 Universities of the country, Pondicherry University has occupied 58th rank with an abysmally low score of 44.36.

Published: 12th September 2021 06:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 06:39 PM   |  A+A-

Pondicherry University

In 2016, Pondicherry University had occupied a preeminent position with 13th rank with 74.44 points. (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The educational institutions in Puducherry have ranked poorly in the National Institution Ranking Framework (NIRF) released by the Ministry of Education.

Among one Central University and 84 colleges in the UT, only Pondicherry University has made it to the list of top 100 institutions of the country and that too at the 87th rank with a score of 43.10 in the NIRF rankings.

IIT Madras ranks first with a score of 86.76.

Even in the University category, among the top 100 Universities of the country, Pondicherry University has occupied 58th rank with an abysmally low score of 44.36. Several state universities in the country (Amity University, Alagappa University, Andhra University, Bharathiar University, Bharathidasan University, Shiv Nadar University, University of Kashmir) have attained better positions than the Central University of Pondicherry.

ALSO READ: TN wins some, loses some in NIRF rankings

In 2016, Puducherry University had occupied a preeminent position with 13th rank with 74.44 points.

In the category of Medical Colleges, among nine medical colleges of the Union Territory, JIPMER ranks 8th with a score of 67.42 as compared to the first ranking All India Institute of Medical Sciences with 92.07 scores. Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute of Puducherry stands 46th with 46.08 points.

Among the 18 Engineering and Technology Colleges from the Union Territory, none of the colleges including the Pondicherry Engineering College, have found any place in the list of 100 best engineering colleges of the country. This year, Pondicherry Engineering College (PEC) and National Institute of Technology, Karaikal attained the same rank of 144 with an appallingly low score of 35.66.

In 2016, Pondicherry Engineering College with 58.79 marks had occupied the 49th position. 

Dr. Ambedkar Law College, which is grooming to be the future law university of the Territory, did not participate in the ranking process.

In the category of Arts and Science Colleges, among the 20 colleges of the Union Territory, only Kanchi Mamunivar Centre for Post Graduate Studies has found a place with 50th rank and a score of 55.01. Even the oldest ones like Tagore Arts College and Bharathidasan College for Women are eclipsed by other institutions of the country. 

It is to be noted that 33 colleges of Tamil Nadu have made it to the list of 100 top colleges of the country. No institution in the category of Dental, Management and Research of Puducherry could make it to the rank list this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Institution Ranking Framework NIRF Puducherry Puducherry colleges University of Pondicherry
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp