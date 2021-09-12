Educational institutions in Puducherry fare poorly in NIRF rankings

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The educational institutions in Puducherry have ranked poorly in the National Institution Ranking Framework (NIRF) released by the Ministry of Education.

Among one Central University and 84 colleges in the UT, only Pondicherry University has made it to the list of top 100 institutions of the country and that too at the 87th rank with a score of 43.10 in the NIRF rankings.

IIT Madras ranks first with a score of 86.76.

Even in the University category, among the top 100 Universities of the country, Pondicherry University has occupied 58th rank with an abysmally low score of 44.36. Several state universities in the country (Amity University, Alagappa University, Andhra University, Bharathiar University, Bharathidasan University, Shiv Nadar University, University of Kashmir) have attained better positions than the Central University of Pondicherry.

In 2016, Puducherry University had occupied a preeminent position with 13th rank with 74.44 points.

In the category of Medical Colleges, among nine medical colleges of the Union Territory, JIPMER ranks 8th with a score of 67.42 as compared to the first ranking All India Institute of Medical Sciences with 92.07 scores. Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute of Puducherry stands 46th with 46.08 points.

Among the 18 Engineering and Technology Colleges from the Union Territory, none of the colleges including the Pondicherry Engineering College, have found any place in the list of 100 best engineering colleges of the country. This year, Pondicherry Engineering College (PEC) and National Institute of Technology, Karaikal attained the same rank of 144 with an appallingly low score of 35.66.

In 2016, Pondicherry Engineering College with 58.79 marks had occupied the 49th position.

Dr. Ambedkar Law College, which is grooming to be the future law university of the Territory, did not participate in the ranking process.

In the category of Arts and Science Colleges, among the 20 colleges of the Union Territory, only Kanchi Mamunivar Centre for Post Graduate Studies has found a place with 50th rank and a score of 55.01. Even the oldest ones like Tagore Arts College and Bharathidasan College for Women are eclipsed by other institutions of the country.

It is to be noted that 33 colleges of Tamil Nadu have made it to the list of 100 top colleges of the country. No institution in the category of Dental, Management and Research of Puducherry could make it to the rank list this year.