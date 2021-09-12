Make rooftop solar panels, rainwater harvesting mandatory in big buildings: VP Venkaiah Naidu

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday appealed to all states and local bodies to make installation of rooftop solar panels and rainwater harvesting mandatory for large buildings and government organisations along with ensuring sufficient light and ventilation.

Dedicating the 1.5-megawatt rooftop solar power plant at JIMPMER to the nation, Naidu said that the time has come for all states and local bodes to consider adopting the model building bylaws for new constructions. "Solar rooftop plants, solar water heaters, and rainwater harvesting must be made mandatory for certain category of buildings exceeding the specified size or power consumption thresholds," he said, adding that large institutions and public sector organisations must strive towards sustainability in their operations by using renewable energy.

He suggested greater adoption of rooftop solar plants in industries and big establishments like universities and government buildings and godowns. “It will not only benefit the organisation at a micro-level by saving costs but will also benefit the nation as a whole as we strive towards sustainable development,” said the Vice President.

Stating that India is fast moving towards becoming the global leader for ‘energy transition’, he hailed the recent landmark of 100 Gigawatt of installed renewable energy capacity in India. Naidu observed that rooftop plants use empty areas on buildings, generate power close to the point of consumption and reduce transmission losses.

The Vice President called for State, Central, and UT governments to work together as Team India to popularise the tapping of solar energy and bring about greater awareness among people on the benefits of installing solar panels on their rooftops. He called for massive campaigns to publicize the subsidy programmes for solar rooftop systems and the resultant electricity savings. “People must understand that the initial costs of setting up a solar plant after subsidy is offset by the benefits in the long term”, he said

Referring to the lessons from the pandemic, Naidu stressed the importance of ventilation and air circulation in buildings. "Sunlight is a natural disinfectant. Our ancestors understood this as it reflected in their planning and construction of houses," the Vice President noted. He underscored the need to create living and working spaces with ample ventilation and natural light in order to maintain good health.

Naidu also commended medical institutions like JIPMER for showing extraordinary resolve during the pandemic and rising to the occasion. He said that due to the collective efforts of such institutions, doctors, medical staff, and healthcare workers, the country has been fighting the pandemic effectively.

Lt. Governor of Puducherry, Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister, N. Rangasamy, Speaker, Puducherry Assembly, Embalam R. Selvam, Lok Sabha MP V. Vaithilingam, MLA from Puducherry, V. Aroumougame, Director, JIPMER, Puducherry, Dr. Rakesh Aggarwal, and others were present during the event.