Nineteen-year-old NEET aspirant from Salem kills self hours before exam

He appeared for the NEET twice earlier, but could not succeed in getting medical admission. So, he applied for the NEET exam, scheduled for Sunday.

Published: 12th September 2021 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

Student suicide, stress, pressure, depression

Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

SALEM: In a tragic incident, a 19-year-old medical aspirant from Salem, ended his life hours before the NEET examination on Sunday, allegedly due to the fear over not succeeding in the exam.

According to police sources, the deceased is S Dhanush (19), a resident of Koozhaiyur, near Mettur in Salem. He appeared for the NEET twice earlier, but could not succeed in getting medical admission. So, he applied for the NEET exam, scheduled for Sunday. He was allotted an exam center set up in an engineering college in Mecheri. But, he was disturbed about appearing for the exam and was anxious whether he would succeed.

Nishanth, an engineering graduate and the sibling of the deceased told reporters that for the past few months, Dhanush had been preparing for the exam seriously and boldly. “But, in the recent days, he was having fear about the exam and succeeding in it and started lamenting himself. Even last night, we encouraged him to write well,” he added.

Unfortunately, in the early hours of Sunday, we found Dhanush dead in his room, he said.

When the people and his relatives living in the village heard about the incident they gathered around the locality, which created an uproar in the area. Karumalaikoodal police rescued his body and sent it to the government hospital for autopsy.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the boy was anxious for quite some time over the NEET exam.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu Health Department's helpline 104, Sneha'ssuicide prevention helpline 044-24640050, and N Damodaran Centenary Lifeline Number for Suicide Prevention 1800-121-203040, under the name 'Prana'.

Comments(1)

  • B S MANI
    I pity the boy for having been misguided by his circle. He should have been first advised to accept failures in Life and move ahead. Can CM Stalin make a compulsory "out of the box thinkng" subject in all Schools to be handled by Psychological Counsellors to make Children aware of their goals
    1 day ago reply
