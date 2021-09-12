STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stalin kickstarts Rs 2.5k crore data centre project

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a data centre of Japan-based NTT Global Data Centres and Cloud Infrastructure at Ambattur, through a video conference. 

Published: 12th September 2021 05:31 AM

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a data centre of Japan-based NTT Global Data Centres and Cloud Infrastructure at Ambattur, through a video conference. 

The data centre will come up at a cost of Rs 2,500 crore, on 5.89 acres of land. It will provide employment opportunities to 700 people and will establish a 50MW solar power park. 

NTT Global Data Centres is among the top three data centres globally, with a presence in over 20 countries and operates over 160 mission critical data centres. In India, it operates 10 high-density data centres.

At the event, an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between UAE-based DP World and the TN government. According to an official release, with the MoU, container terminals would be set up at Thoothukudi, Thiruvallur, Sriperumbudur, Salem, Erode and Coimbatore at a cost of Rs 2,000 crore.

The DP World would establish a small harbour, cold storage facility, and a data centre. It has already established container terminals at Chennai, Thiruvallur, Thoothukudi and Sriperumbudur, besides establishing container freight stations, bonded warehouses, cold storages and domestic warehouses in Tamil Nadu.

Mou signed, container terminals to be set up
According to the MoU signed between UAE-based DP World and the Tamil Nadu government, container terminals would be established at Thoothukudi, Thiruvallur, Sriperumbudur, Salem, Erode and Coimbatore

