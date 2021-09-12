STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin says legal fight to scrap entrance exam will continue as NEET aspirant ends life

The CM said that the state assembly will pass a bill seeking permanent exemption of NEET for Tamil Nadu on Monday. 

Published: 12th September 2021 05:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 03:24 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

SALEM/CHENNAI/TIRUNELVELI:  A 19-year-old medical aspirant from Salem ended his life hours before NEET on Sunday, reportedly out of  fear of the exam. Condoling his death, Chief Minister MK Stalin said the legal fight against NEET would continue and that the State Assembly would pass a bill on Monday, seeking permanent exemption for Tamil Nadu students from appearing for the national entrance exam for medical courses.

In a statement, he said: “Both city and rural students are facing difficulties in clearing NEET. The Union government does not understand the problems that NEET causes to students. Various issues, including NEET exam fraud, questionnaire leak, impersonation, and student suicides, have not changed the mind of the Union government.”

The CM hoped to bring the attention of other States to the bill the Assembly would pass on Monday and mobilise their support. He advised students to not take any extreme step, and asserted that the legal struggle would continue until the Union government scraps NEET. 

The deceased, S Dhanush, son of Shivakuamr, a farmer and a resident of Koozhaiyur near Mettur in Salem, appeared for NEET in 2019 and 2020 and secured 222 and 424 respectively; he, however, could not get a medical seat. So, he applied for the NEET, scheduled for Sunday and was allotted an exam centre at Mecheri. But, he was reportedly fearful of appearing for the exam, anxious whether he would succeed in it. Dhanush belonged to the MBC category.

“Around 8 pm on Saturday, he got my signature on the hall ticket and said he was ready for the exam. He also said he would reach the exam centre on his bike. He was seen preparing for the test till 2 am. But, his grandmother Alamedu (Sivakumar’s mother) found him dead around 3.30 am on Sunday,” Dhanush’s father, Sivakumar, told TNIE. 

Will ensure there’s no NEET next year: Minister

Dhanush ’s elder brother Nishanth, an engineering graduate, said: “For the past few months, he had been preparing for the exam. But, in recent days, he was gripped with the fear that he would not succeed, and was blaming himself. Last night, we encouraged him to write the exam well.” Dhanush’s uncle, Vaitheeswaran, urged the State and the Centre to cancel NEET and initiate steps to prevent such suicides.

Meanwhile, former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami visited the family and extended his condolences. “I had asked the government to announce whether NEET would be conducted or not. Had the DMK given a proper reply to my question, we could have saved Dhanush,” he tweeted.

Holding the government responsible for Dhanush’s suicide, he asked what happened to the DMK’s poll promise of scrapping NEET. DMK youth wing secretary and Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin condoled with Dhanush’s family in Salem and handed over Rs 10 lakh to them from the party fund. Talking to reporters, he said: “It’s only 120 days since the DMK came to power. We are unable to wage a legal battle in such a short time.” Health Minister Ma Subramanian seconded Udhayanidhi in Tirunelveli and requested medical aspirants not to take extreme steps because of NEET.

“Though NEET is difficult to clear, the students have to face it this year. The State government will implement the 7.5 per cent quota for government school students. Also, it will ensure that there will be no NEET in the State next year,” he added.

Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN Health Department’s helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050, and N Damodaran Centenary Lifeline Number for Suicide Prevention 1800-121-203040, under the name ‘Prana’.

Legislation today
CM Stalin said the legal fight against NEET will continue and that the State Assembly will pass a bill on Monday, seeking permanent exemption for Tamil Nadu students from appearing for the national entrance exam

