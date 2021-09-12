Tiruppur govt hospital closed as three doctors, two others test Covid positive

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: The Avinashi Government Hospital here has been shut for three days after five people — three doctors and two hospital workers — tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. Following this, the Health department collected samples from 50 health workers including six doctors and 25 nurses.

According to sources, a Siddha doctor at the hospital had tested positive a few days ago, and samples from those who came in contact with the doctor were collected. On Saturday, the inpatients at the hospital were shifted to the Tiruppur Medical College Hospital.

Being the only government healthcare facility in Avinashi, many patients who visited the hospital returned disappointed due to its closure. The hospital would be reopened on September 15, the sources added. It may be recalled that the hospital was closed for three days in September last year when six healthcare workers had tested positive.