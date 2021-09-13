STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Barbs traded as govt seems to be drawing curtains on Amma mini clinics

AIADMK leaders alleged that all welfare projects launched by their government were being scrapped.

Published: 13th September 2021

People getting treatment at a newly-inaugurated Amma mini clinic in Chennai

People getting treatment at a Amma mini clinic in Chennai.

By Deepak Sathish
Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Is it the end of the road for the 2,000 Amma mini clinics, which were launched by the AIADMK government last December? Functionaries of AIADMK and DMK are trading barbs over the issue even as Health department sources said staff in the clinics have been deployed for the Covid-19 vaccination drive and other schemes. 

AIADMK leaders alleged that all welfare projects launched by their government were being scrapped. But DMK functionaries said the mini clinics were no longer relevant since the government launched the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme. 

Coimbatore North MLA Amman K Arjunan alleged Amma mini clinics were not operational anywhere in the State. “Seventy clinics established in Coimbatore have not been functioning for over two months, and there are similar complaints from across the State. We raised the issue in the Assembly recently. Instead of answering us, the government charged the previous regime with not equipping the clinics.” 

Former Tourism Minister Vellamandi N Natarajan said the Amma mini clinics were not functioning in Tiruchy too, adding that the DMK government’s decision on the clinics left them disappointed. Former Singanallur MLA N Karthik, of the DMK, said the previous government launched Amma mini clinics only to gain political mileage. “The AIADMK government did not create the infrastructure for the clinics.

The clinics were announced keeping in mind the Assembly elections. We introduced Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam to provide healthcare at the doorstep of beneficiaries.” Health minister Ma Subramanian was not available for a comment. Principal Secretary of Health and Family Welfare J Radhakrishnan maintained that a section of workforce in Amma mini clinics was diverted to Covid Care Centres in April when there was a spike in daily Covid-19 cases.  Director of Public Health T S Selvavinayagam said shutting down the clinics was a decision taken by the government.

Amma mini clinics
