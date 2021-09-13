STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Elderly man dies after jumbo attack in Krishnagiri 

The incident happened when M Venkatesh (68) of Pacchapanati near Kelamangalam went out to attend the nature’s call, according to Denkanikottai Forest Ranger Murugesan. 

Published: 13th September 2021 03:30 AM

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI:  A 68-year-old man was trampled to death by a tusker near Denkanikottai on Sunday. Officials said suspect that it is the same tusker which killed two persons near Veppanahalli on Friday.

The incident happened when M Venkatesh (68) of Pacchapanati near Kelamangalam went out to attend the nature’s call, according to Denkanikottai Forest Ranger Murugesan.  “People in Marachandiram, Thippachandiram, Jarkalatti, Noganur, Thavarakarai and in other areas were alerted about the tusker’s movement and we had told them to stay indoors in the wee hours and at night time,”  

According to Hosur Forest Division Wildlife Warden K Karthikeyani, “This could be the same elephant which was driven from Karnataka and reached near Veppanahalli. However, it has to be confirmed. Three special teams with over 20 forest department staff have been formed to track the tusker. Talks are on with higher officials to decide whether the animal should be tranquilised.” Sources said there are plans to monitor the elephant using a drone on Monday.

