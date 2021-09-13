STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Elections to rural civic bodies in 9 TN districts on October 6 and 9, results on October 12

 As per the request of the political parties, the polling will take place between 7 am and 6 pm. The last one hour will be allocated for Corona-affected persons. 

Published: 13th September 2021 05:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 05:39 PM

For representative purpose only

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: State Election Commissioner V Palanikumar on Monday notified the elections for rural local bodies in nine districts -- Chengalpattu, Kallakurichi, Kanchipuram, Ranipet, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Tirupathur, Villupuram, and Vellore in two phases on October 6 and 9.  
 
The nine districts have a total electorate of 76,59,720 voters. Of them, 37,77,524 are men and 38,81,361 are women while 835 are transgenders. As per the request of the political parties, the polling will take place between 7 am and 6 pm. The last one hour will be allocated for Corona-affected persons.  
 
The schedule for the elections is as follows: Filing of nominations will begin from September 15 and September 22 will be the last date for filing nominations. Scrutiny of nominations (September 23) and last date for withdrawal of nominations (September 25) Counting of votes will take place on October 12. Nominations will be received between 10 a.m and 5 p.m. The first meeting of the elected representatives will take place on October 20.
 
The SEC recently has sought 35 more days beyond September 15 to complete the elections to the rural local bodies. 

Comments

