Purohit bids farewell to people of Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Governor Banwarilal Purohit, in his farewell message on Sunday, thanked the people of Tamil Nadu for accepting him as an integral part of Tamil Nadu. “As I bid farewell to Tamil Nadu as its Governor, and move to Punjab, my mind is filled with a sense of gratitude to the State, where I found unmitigated love and appreciation from the people, the bureaucracy, the academia, and most importantly the political community across a wide spectrum,” a message released by Raj Bhavan said.

Despite instances of political acrimony as the State witnessed Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly elections, the governor found the people of the State warm and welcoming, the message added. “As custodian of the Constitution in the State’s context, I took certain positions as per the word of the statute.

But I am very happy to place on record that the people of all walks of life — from the streets of Tamil Nadu to the haloed chambers of politics — understood the correct position and lent their support to my decisions,” he said. The date of swearing in for the new Governor — Kerala-cadre IPS officer RN Ravi — is yet to be announced but is expected to take place later this week.