STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Purohit bids farewell to people of Tamil Nadu

Governor Banwarilal Purohit, in his farewell message on Sunday, thanked the people of Tamil Nadu for accepting him as an integral part of Tamil Nadu.

Published: 13th September 2021 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

Banwarilal Purohit

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Governor Banwarilal Purohit, in his farewell message on Sunday, thanked the people of Tamil Nadu for accepting him as an integral part of Tamil Nadu. “As I bid farewell to Tamil Nadu as its Governor, and move to Punjab, my mind is filled with a sense of gratitude to the State, where I found unmitigated love and appreciation from the people, the bureaucracy, the academia, and most importantly the political community across a wide spectrum,” a message released by Raj Bhavan said. 

Despite instances of political acrimony as the State witnessed Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly elections, the governor found the people of the State warm and welcoming, the message added. “As custodian of the Constitution in the State’s context, I took certain positions as per the word of the statute.

But I am very happy to place on record that the people of all walks of life — from the streets of Tamil Nadu to the haloed chambers of politics — understood the correct position and lent their support to my decisions,” he said. The date of swearing in for the new Governor — Kerala-cadre IPS officer RN Ravi — is yet to be announced but is expected to take place later this week.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Banwarilal Purohit
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp