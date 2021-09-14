STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court quashes order increasing speed limit to 120 kmph on highways

The bench had also raised a set of 12 queries, the first of which was for a direction to the central government to reconsider its 2018 notification, increasing the speed limit to 120 kmph.

Published: 14th September 2021 09:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 09:44 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has set aside a notification of the central government, fixing 120 kmph as the speed limit for vehicles plying on highways.

A division bench of Justices N Kirubakaran (since retired) and Justice T V Thamilselvi, which quashed the notification dated April 6, 2018, recently, also directed the Centre and the State to issue fresh notifications with decreased speed limit.

Originally, while passing interim orders on an appeal on March 3 this year, the bench, the other member being Justice Abdul Quddhose, increased the compensation amount from Rs 18.43 lakh to Rs 1.50 crore to the appellant -- a dentist, who had suffered 90 per cent disability due to a road accident occurred in April 2013 in Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu.

The bench had also raised a set of 12 queries, the first of which was for a direction to the central government to reconsider its 2018 notification, increasing the speed limit to 120 kmph.

The matter was posted in August for filing compliance report.

In its report, the Centre justified its action in increasing the speed limit.

It said that keeping in view the better engine technology and improved road infrastructure, an expert committee was constituted to review the speed limits of motor vehicles and as per its recommendations, the maximum speeds for vehicles on different roads had been revised by the Ministry in the April 6 2018 notification.

However, the present bench observed that though there was a better engine technology and improved road infrastructure, there was no improvement in compliance of the road safety rules by the motorists.

From the report released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the number of deaths taking place on roads would prove that more accidents were occurring due to over speeding.

When over speeding was a major cause for road accidents, it is not known as to how the improvement in road infrastructure and engine technology would reduce accidents.

In fact, better engine technology would always be a reason for uncontrolled speed and thereby, cause more accidents, the bench said.

"Having known that over speeding is the main cause for road accidents, taking away the precious lives of people and causing damage to properties, the decision taken by the central government, as reflected in the notification dated April 6, 2018 is liable to be quashed," the bench said and accordingly quashed it.

It also said that the State and the central governments should reduce the speed limit as per August 5, 2014 notification and prescribed a set of speed limits for different types of vehicles.

"Though the matter arises under the Motor Vehicles Act, taking note of a dentist sustaining spinal cord injury and that she is unable to do any work on her own and that she has to depend on others throughout her life, this court invoking Article 226 of the Constitution, suo motu, in public interest, passed this judgment," the bench added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court speed limit on highways
India Matters
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (File Photo | PTI)
Active Covid cases in country decline to 3,51,087, says Union Health Ministry
Hyderabad rape accused Palakonda Raju (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad minor rape: Minister vows 'encounter' as cops announce reward of Rs 10 lakh
This AIIMS doctor takes free cancer care to his village in Bihar
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Food delivery services may face higher GST

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Dr T K Gopalan
    A salutary judgement.
    15 hours ago reply
Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp