SFI organises protest calling for reopening of Pondicherry University campus

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Students Federation of India (SFI) organised a demonstration in front of the Pondicherry University demanding reopening and commencement of classes at the varsity.

The University was closed down in March last year in the wake of Covid-19 cases.

The Students Council of the university had previously given a petition to the university authorities urging them to reopen the campus. According to the protestors, most central universities have either reopened or at least released a notification. But the administration of PU has not even responded to their request to announce a date. This forced the student community to move ahead with the protest, they said.

The agitation was led by Jai Prakash, an SFI central committee member who questioned the 'irresponsible act' of the university when all the educational institutions under the Tamil Nadu govt have already opened. This apart, the protesters demanded to know that how are the authorities denying students entry in the name of Covid but are forcing them to pay the fees for all the facilities to which they don't even have access.

The protestors demanded that the university must be opened after all the students are vaccinated. Faisal Banna, Pondicherry University Unit Secretary presided over the protest.