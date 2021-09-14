Villupuram: Scheduled Caste girl alleges casteism, seeks help from Stalin

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A 11-year-old Scheduled Caste girl has sought Chief Minister MK Stalin’s intervention after the local police allegedly didn’t register an FIR against a man who reportedly verbally abused and assaulted her last month.

The victim, Abinaya (name changed), said a Caste Hindu man from Sendiyambakkam village used caste slurs and assaulted her with a cane while she was searching for her mother in a field at Nedumozhiyanur village on August 25. Abinaya’s father had lodged a complaint with Periyathachur police on the same day, but no FIR was registered. “Its been almost three weeks, and the police haven’t taken any action against the man,” Abinaya told TNIE.

Sources from the Caste Hindu area in Sendiyambakkam village said the man did not assault the girl but was accused due to personal vengeance as he was to contest in the upcoming local body elections. Meanwhile, Inspector Vinayaga Murugan, of Periyathachur station, said they had made a CSR entry as it was a non-cognisable offence. “The primary investigation revealed that the girl had made false allegations, so we suspended the inquiry,” he added.

However, social activist K Boopal, from Tindivanam, alleged the girl’s family had approached the DSP, who then instructed Inspector Murugan to file a case under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act last week. Meanwhile, SASY a rights organisation in Tindivanam, issued a statement in solidarity with the girl.

Ramesh Nathan, founder of SASY, told TNIE, “We are planning to approach the Madras High Court against the police officer, who was negligent and failed to register an FIR. A complaint has already been sent to the National Commission for Scheduled Caste and the National Human Rights Commission.”